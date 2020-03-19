Doctor Who’s Louise Jameson reveals why she turned down a return to the series

It’s one in every of the nice might-have-beens in the historical past of Doctor Who – now, actress Louise Jameson has revealed why she turned down the alternative to return to the BBC sci-fi series in 1980.

Jameson performed companion Leela, a warrior of the savage Sevateem tribe, in 40 episodes between January 1977 and March 1978.

Talking at a BFI occasion to promote the upcoming Blu-ray launch of Doctor Who: The Assortment – Season 14, the star defined how she initially received the half following an exhaustive audition course of.

“I almost acquired Survivors [the BBC’s 1970s post-apocalyptic drama] and I acquired down to the final ten for Purdey [from The New Avengers] – however, y’know, who desires Joanna Lumley’s profession?!,” Jameson quipped.

“However as a result of I didn’t get Survivors, Pennant [Roberts, director] had interviewed me and remembered me after which referred to as me in for Leela. And the relaxation is historical past…

“It was 60 [auditioning], then 10, then three, then me, so that they referred to as me again and again and again.”

Contracted to seem in the three concluding tales of Doctor Who’s 14th season and the entirety of the following 15th run, Jameson then opted to depart the present to take up the position of Portia in The Service provider of Venice at Bristol Previous Vic. “That was such a tempting carrot… in order that was my choice to depart then,” she defined.

BBC

Flash-forward to 1980 and with long-standing lead Tom Baker bowing out after seven years, new producer John Nathan-Turner was eager to have Jameson return to Doctor Who and supply a acquainted face alongside the new Doctor (performed by Peter Davison).

She recalled: “I acquired a telephone name from John Nathan-Turner – and I knew he was now a producer at the BBC – to say might he take me out to lunch and talk about “a series” – that’s all he’d say. I believed, ‘Oh, I’m going to get my very own series!’.

“It turned out that John wished me to do the final one or two tales of Tom and the complete of the subsequent season, and he advised me the [next] Doctor hadn’t been forged but.”

Unwilling to commit to the entirety of Doctor Who’s 19th season, Jameson declined the provide. “I stated I’d do the leaving and the arrival, however I didn’t need to do a complete different season… what an fool!”

“That wasn’t ok, in order that didn’t occur,” she concluded. “However I used to be requested.”

Doctor Who: The Assortment – Season 14 is out on Blu-ray on 4th Could 2020 and is out there to pre-order now.