Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill thinks Yaz should join Torchwood

After years offscreen 2020 noticed the shock return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, along with his character Captain Jack Harkness taking part in a small position in sequence 12 nearly 10 years after he was final seen onscreen.

Since Barrowman’s comeback, followers have questioned whether or not this might additionally imply the BBC is gearing up for a long-awaited return of Who spin-off Torchwood, which starred the actor in a number one position and nonetheless has loads of followers.

And if it does return, it seems that Barrowman already has one prepared recruit from the primary Doctor Who sequence to join the brand new Torchwood workforce – Mandip Gill, at present taking part in Yasmin Khan alongside Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

“My reply can be yeah, I believe Yaz can be up for it at that time” actor Gill advised RadioTimes.com.

“She’s discovered a lot that she can be good for [Torchwood]. However I additionally assume she would actually need to do it, and to high it off I believe she would want it.”

As Gill went on to clarify, she felt that if Yaz stopped travelling with the Doctor she wouldn’t be capable to return to regular life, with a job at Torchwood left as one of many solely avenues for her to seek out comparable pleasure on Earth.

“If that is her journey with the Doctor over, she’s not prepared for Sheffield,” Gill advised us.

“There’s a lot extra for her to study and develop, and she or he’s simply beginning to discover her toes and be assured with the whole lot that she went by way of and what occurred to her when she was a lot youthful.

“She’d want extra! She’s not going again residence and to her household. That’d be too quick.”

If Gill did find yourself showing in a rebooted Torchwood sequence down the road, she wouldn’t be the primary Doctor Who character to cross over, with Freema Agyeman’s companion Martha Jones showing in three episodes of the sci-fi drama’s second sequence earlier than workforce Torchwood later cropped up within the 2008 Doctor Who finale.

And Gill advised that the attraction of working with John Barrowman once more after their time collectively on sequence 12 was additionally a think about her curiosity, having develop into fascinated by his tales from earlier eras of Doctor Who.

“He’s such a personality, isn’t he?” Gill advised us. “You realize when folks ask like ‘how’s it working with the Cybermen or a Dalek?’ I assume working with John Barrowman was the identical – as a result of they’re iconic.

“And likewise it was very good to work with any person who’s been doing it for years. Simply to return again and be like ‘once we used to do [Doctor Who] this was taking place, and we used to have followers come on a regular basis to set,’ and all that stuff. And simply listening to what it was once like.

“As a result of it’s a bit totally different now, there’s a great deal of us and years have handed,” she added.

“I believe sitting and listening to John’s tales was for me actually attention-grabbing. Who he was working with, how he discovered it, and all of the stuff that comes after.”

Clearly, this may very well be the start of a good looking friendship – and whether it is, any evil aliens coming by way of the Rift in Cardiff had higher be careful…

