Doctor Who’s Master actor Sacha Dhawan joins Spyfall fan watchalong

Doctor Who fan watchalongs have develop into all the trend through the present coronavirus pandemic – and now one other star has confirmed that he’ll be participating in one of many reside occasions.

Sacha Dhawan, who performed the Master within the just lately concluded 12th sequence of the beloved sci-fi sequence, confirmed on Twitter that he can be becoming a member of in with a rewatch of Spyfall Elements 1 and a couple of tonight.

The watchalong will start at 7pm, simply two days after the newest rewatch – of sequence 5 episode Vincent and the Doctor.

And writing on Twitter, Dhawan stated, “Hey guys, you up for watching this with me? Shall be tweeting reside! A lot like to everybody, hope you’re retaining effectively and secure.”

Dhawan received loads of reward for his efficiency within the episodes – for a lot of Half 1 he seems to be taking part in a personality referred to as ‘O’ earlier than in a twist ending he declares that he has been the Master, the best nemesis of the Doctor, all alongside.

Half 1 initially aired on New Yr’s Day this yr, with the second instalment broadcast the next weekend.

Earlier episodes to have acquired the watchalong therapy through the lockdown thus far embody sequence one episode Rose and the 50th anniversary particular The Day of the Doctor – with additional watchalongs being deliberate for the long run.

And right here at RadioTimes.com we’ve organized a watchalong of a preferred episode of Who spin-off sequence Torchwood this Thursday (2nd April) – with Captain Jack himself John Barrowman becoming a member of alongside by way of his Twitter account.