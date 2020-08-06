Doctor Who’s Michelle Gomez joins The Flight Attendant, starring Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco

Scottish Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez has joined The Flight Attendant, a brand new HBO Max thriller collection government produced and starring The Big Bang Concept star Kaley Cuoco.

Gomez memorably performed Missy in Doctor Who seasons 8-10 and her recurring position in The Flight Attendant was shrouded in secrecy, in response to Deadline.

The Flight Attendant stars Cuoco as Cassie, the character of the title, who wakes up in a lodge room in Dubai that she doesn’t recognise with a lifeless man beside her and her head fully clean about what transpired that evening. Did she kill the person herself?

Gomez performs a hard-nosed businesswoman “with anger-management points” who Cassie meets in Bangkok, however how she is concerned within the narrative hasn’t been publicised. Gomez really changed one other actress, Sonoya Mizuno, within the position and the producers reworked the storyline and took it in a unique course, therefore her casting.

Gomez is at the moment on display in Netflix teen fantasy drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, enjoying Mary Wardwell/Madam Devil, however she stays greatest recognized for enjoying the Time Lord’s nemesis, Missy (AKA The Grasp), in Doctor Who, which coincidentally is a key reference level for the geeky characters in The Big Bang Concept.

Gomez not too long ago spoke to RadioTimes.com about being the topic of fan consideration for Doctor Who and Sabrina.

“I don’t suppose any fandom can fairly evaluate to the Doctor Who fandom, who I’m eternally loyal to and grateful for,” she mentioned. “I imply, that fandom has grown up over 50 years, from era to era to era.

“Sabrina fandom is unquestionably this era, as a result of it was born on this era. It appears to be as passionate because the Doctor Who followers for certain, however you recognize, it’s only the start for Sabrina, and we now have an extended strategy to go.”

Filming on The Flight Attendant was underway till the COVID-19 pandemic halted manufacturing in March and Gomez had been capturing scenes, however her casting wasn’t introduced till now.

Producers count on The Flight Attendant to renew filming later in August. Deadline reported that the collection had simply began filming episode six of the eight-part collection when it was shut down.

Its showrunner Steve Yockey was assured it might be able to display on HBO Max within the autumn, “if every thing goes to plan”.

The darkish, comedic thriller relies on the best-selling novel of the identical title by Chris Bohjalian.

