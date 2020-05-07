Doctor Who’s new Girl in the Fireplace sequel reveals surprise fate of key character

Reinette has risen once more! After the worldwide fan re-watch of Doctor Who’s The Girl in the Fireplace, Sophia Myles’ Madame de Pompadour has returned in a sequel particular story.

And it incorporates fairly the twist. Penned by former showrunner Steven Moffat, the new story reveals that (SPOILERS MATERIALISING) the French aristocrat truly lived past the occasions depicted in the David Tennant-era episode. Nicely, in a really Black Mirror approach, at the very least.

Whereas the human Reinette died from sickness in The Girl in The Fireplace, the new story (merely titled Pompadour) reveals {that a} acutely aware model of the character remained in a pc aboard the SS Madame de Pompadour.

Narrated by Myles, the new brief options clips from the authentic episode and sees Pompadour worrying a “catalogue of ideas and recollections” may have been digitally saved by the ship’s clockwork robots. Nevertheless it seems – you guessed it – this very thought has been computer-generated.

The Girl in The Fireplace, additionally penned by Moffat, starred Tennant as The Doctor, alongside companions Rose Tyler (performed by Billie Piper) and Mickey Smith (Noel Clarke). Impressed by Audrey Niffenegger’s novel The Time-Traveler’s Spouse, the episode noticed the trio materialise on a derelict spaceship containing portals into 18th century France.

It’s by these gateways The Doctor visited – and fell in love with – Madame de Pompadour.

The Pompadour sequel is the newest of new Who content material to emerge in the coronavirus disaster. Not solely has Jodie Whittaker appeared as The Doctor to supply lockdown recommendation, however Russell T Davies has additionally launched a number of new tales, together with Rose sequel Revenge of the Nestene and a narrative that includes Sarah Jane Smith, the traditional Doctor Who companion initially performed by the late Elisabeth Sladen.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021.