Doctor Who’s Nicholas Briggs reveals why new series The Human Frontier is a “leap in the darkish” for Big Finish

Greatest recognized for their vary of Doctor Who audio adventures, Big Finish launched a series of new unique productions in 2018 – the newest, from the thoughts of Doctor Who voice artist and Big Finish artistic director Nicholas Briggs, is The Human Frontier, an intergalactic thriller with themes that nonetheless hit dwelling on Earth in 2020.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Briggs describes The Human Frontier as “a leap in the darkish”, a series in contrast to something Big Finish has tried earlier than in the previous 20 years.

“I imply, it’s science-fiction and we’ve executed a lot of that, nevertheless it’s grownup,” he explains. “I requested my spouse to explain it and she or he mentioned it was like a grown-up Misplaced in House with a little bit of His Darkish Supplies thrown in. I’ve talked about The Expanse, which I preferred… it’s of that ilk.”

The series follows two units of Earth colonists, each getting down to colonise an alien planet in the far-flung future – one crew takes the lengthy route, sleeping for 1000 years, in secret, on a ship referred to as The Human Frontier, whereas a second crew units off tons of of years later, at hyper velocity.

Technological developments imply the second crew arrives first and when the sleepers arrive on planet MD492, they discover the planet has already been occupied for 300 years. “I considered how human beings from completely different eras are very, very completely different,” Briggs says.

“I imply, what would it not really be like – actually, not in a Doctor Who method – when you had somebody from the 1600s out of the blue flip up right here, or for us to actually return there? It will be virtually unimaginable for them to narrate to one another, as a result of their assumptions about life, and the whole lot, could be so completely different so I assumed, nicely, in a science-fiction setting, how would that be?”

The Human Frontier additionally explores concepts of management, free will and the impression that synthetic intelligence could have on mankind, however Briggs provides, “I’m a nice believer in it having to be a human story and it is very a lot a love story as nicely, and a break-up story, so there’s that component. I’d hope that somebody who isn’t a science-fiction fan may take heed to it and relate to those folks.”

Main the solid of The Human Frontier are Genevieve Gaunt and Pepter Lunkuse, taking part in Daisy Bailey and Anna Swift. “Daisy is the commander of the Human Frontier – she’s fairly good and fairly certain of herself, she’s in management,” Gaunt tells us. “However then when Anna comes alongside, Daisy – who is really her superior – type of falls head-over-heels, so she has to by some means take care of being in cost, and in addition falling for this girl, after which them having a actual conflict of ethical outlook.

“I liked this sort of double component of it being fairly a harmful skilled mission for my character however then additionally having the rigidity and the drama of this romance with Anna, as a result of the private and the skilled actually collide.”

“These persons are simply human,” says Lunkuse. “They’ve feelings and so they endure the identical method that we do on an on a regular basis foundation, nevertheless it’s set towards this unbelievable different world, which is the factor that makes it actually thrilling.”

In addition to emphasising human relationships, one other method in which The Human Frontier seems to be to route its story in the now is by tackling the matter of colonisation, placing a sci-fi slant on a very actual situation as Daisy and Anna uncover the devastation humanity has wreaked on the planet Triton.

“It brings up some fairly vital questions on taking up a new planet and the harm that may be executed, which is what Anna and Daisy encounter – the harm that is executed by one other Earthlings to a new planet that they uncover,” Gaunt explains.

“The colonisation of Triton, that I discovered actually fascinating as a result of you’ll be able to hyperlink that again to our personal historical past of colonisation,” Lunkuse says. “It’s that factor of… in this world the place we consider ourselves as liberal and we have a look at colonisation as one thing terrible, is that not what we’re planning on doing after we’re exploring area? It does make you assume – really, are we simply going to revert again?”

Recorded in studio earlier this 12 months, the four-part first series of The Human Frontier is obtainable now to obtain, with Lunkuse and Gaunt each expressing an curiosity in reprising their characters in a sequel.

“There are various potentialities,” author/director Briggs says of a doable follow-up. “We may go forwards from the level the story ends, or we may return to when the spaceship first set off from the Earth to, or when [the hyper speed crew] first arrived on Triton to colonise it… I’ve bought plenty of concepts for potential tales!”

