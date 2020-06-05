Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas return for special follow-up scene

If the current launch of a draft script for Doctor Who’s The Pilot wasn’t sufficient 2017-era Doctor Who nostalgia for you, then we’ve obtained excellent news – former companions Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas are returning to the Who milieu for a special new scene which is able to characteristic their characters Invoice and Nardole.

Known as The Better of Days and written by ex-showrunner Steven Moffat, the special characteristic will reunite the companions of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor for the primary time since 2017, when each departed in his last episode Twice Upon a Time. One other Group TARDIS, collectively once more!

Organized by Doctor Who: Lockdown organiser Emily Cook dinner, the brand new scene was initially deliberate to be launched as a part of a watchalong of 2017 two-parter World Sufficient and Time/The Doctor Falls – nonetheless, Cook dinner has now introduced that the occasion gained’t go forward, stating that it “doesn’t really feel acceptable right now”.

“Over the previous few months, the driving spirit behind the Doctor Who tweetalongs has been to deliver followers collectively and to offer some much-needed escapism and leisure throughout lockdown,” Cook dinner wrote on Twitter.

“After cautious consideration, out of respect for the emotions of Doctor Who followers all over the world, we gained’t be going together with the tweetalong this weekend. It doesn’t appear acceptable right now.”

However in fact, followers can nonetheless take pleasure in the brand new collaboration by Moffat, Mackie and Lucas – and in case you are wanting for a watchalong this weekend, different Whovians have organised an impromptu rewatch of current episodes Skinny Ice, Knock Knock, The Ghost Monument and the Haunting of Villa Diodati underneath the hashtag #DoctorWhoBlackOut.

On June sixth be part of the #DoctorWhoBlackout! We’re supporting #BlackLivesMatter with this livetweet of THE GHOST MONUMENT and THE HAUNTING OF VILLA DIODATI beginning at 6pm BST/1pm EST/10 am PST, and the occasion continues with THIN ICE and KNOCK KNOCK at 8pm BST/3pm EST/12pm PST. pic.twitter.com/47iEH57gl3 — Black Women Create (@blkgirlscreate) June 2, 2020

In different phrases, our cup nonetheless runneth over in terms of “extra-curricular” TARDIS enjoyable. Belief Doctor Who to journey again in time and deliver so many aged favourites again to the current…

