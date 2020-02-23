Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan promises “emotion and a lot of darkness” from the Master in the series 12 finale

If an action-packed story full of Cybermen and new mysteries wasn’t sufficient, Doctor Who series 12’s penultimate episode additionally concluded with the return of Sacha Dhawan’s villain the Master, again from his exile with a new message for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor.

“Be afraid, Doctor – as a result of every thing is about to vary, endlessly,” Dhawan’s evil Time Lord says, shortly after coming out of a mysterious portal to Gallifrey.

Final seen in this series’ second episode trapped in a unusual dimension, Dhawan’s return to Doctor Who had been predicted by many followers, with the theories solely rising when an unknown actor on the episode 10 forged checklist appeared to have a identify that was an anagram of “Master is again”.

And chatting to Radio Instances journal forward of an unique series finale interview, Dhawan shed some mild on what we might count on from the eagerly-awaited ultimate episode, the place apparently his ‘every thing modifications’ line is fairly essential…

“I don’t need to say an excessive amount of, however I believe my final assertion to the Doctor was a actually vital one,” Dhawan instructed us.

“And also you’re going to see extra of that and their relationship in the current, in the previous… there’s a lot to be uncovered. And I believe that can convey up a lot of emotion and a lot of darkness.”

So what might ‘change’ for the Doctor? Effectively, earlier in the series the Master instructed her that “every thing you assume you already know is a lie,” earlier than revealing that the historical past of their dwelling planet Gallifrey was constructed on “the lie of the Timeless Little one” – a determine beforehand talked about to the Doctor in her travels, and who she has apparently repressed recollections about.

Since then we’ve seen this youngster in visions, whereas the discovery of an additional incarnation of the Doctor (performed by Jo Martin) in the series’ fifth episode hinted that the Doctor can be lacking recollections of her personal life.

So might the Master be about to disclose a horrible secret about each Gallifrey and the Doctor? It definitely sounds prefer it from the brief episode 10 trailer launched at the finish of the episode.

“I instructed you earlier than that every thing you knew was a lie,” Dhawan’s Master says in the clip.

“Effectively, now you get to face the reality.”

For now, precisely what that reality is – and the way it will change “every thing” – stays a thriller. However in response to Dhawan, we’re positively in for a deal with when The Timeless Kids lastly reveals all.

“You recognize the Master has so many alternative sides,” he instructed us. “And also you’ve seen a few of them solely in two episodes, however you’ll actually get to know who this man is.”

“Additionally,” he added, “you could have seen in the [Next Time] trailer, I cross paths with the Cybermen. So there’s a lot occurring.

“It’s a very punchy, grand finale to the season, and I actually hope individuals prefer it.”

If you wish to learn extra, Radio Instances’ Doctor Who finale unique (that includes interviews with Dhawan and lead forged members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh) will probably be on sale from Tuesday 25th February.

Doctor Who returns on BBC One at 6:50pm on Sunday 1st March