Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan set to narrate new children’s mindfulness show

Deep breath in…and out: Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan is set to narrate Dreamflight, a new mindfulness show for Sky Youngsters.

Within the 20-part collection, the actor – who performed The Grasp within the BBC sci-fi stalwart – will speak viewers by means of respiratory workout routines and information them by means of scenes of nature proven on display. Animals that includes in these pure backdrops will embrace child polar bears, lion cubs and inexperienced sea turtles.

Stars Anna Friel (Marcella), Sophie Okonedo (Wanderlust) and David Harewood (Homeland) are additionally lending their voices to the show, which Sky describes as “good for households trying to unwind collectively on the finish of a busy day”.

Talking concerning the new collection, Sky Director of Youngsters Content material Lucy Murphy stated: “In occasions of nice change and uncertainty it’s by no means been extra necessary to take care of the entire household’s psychological well being and Dreamflight will provide our Sky households a superb means to pause, and take a second to unwind and add slightly reassurance and calm as their days get busier and new each day routines are established.”

From Monday seventh September, all episodes of Dreamflight can be found on Sky Youngsters and the NOW TV Youngsters Cross (£3.99 a month). You may join to Sky TV right here.

Dhawan followers also can hear the actor within the lately introduced Gerry Anderson-inspired audio collection First Motion Bureau. The free podcast collection – which to be launched weekly from 1st October 2020 – is set in a near-utopian by 2068 the place the titular Bureau makes use of quantum synthetic intelligence to predict felony exercise earlier than it happens.

Dreamflight is obtainable on Sky Youngsters and NOW TV from Monday seventh September. Take a look at our checklist of the finest TV reveals on NOW TV right here, or should you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV Information.