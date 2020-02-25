Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan wants to team up with other Masters – as well as some former Doctors

In being solid as Doctor Who’s villainous Time Lord the Grasp, Sacha Dhawan was following in some notable footsteps, with the likes of Roger Delgado, Anthony Ainley, Michelle Gomez, Sir Derek Jacobi and John Simm among the many actors who’ve introduced the Doctor’s nemesis to life.

“I used to be completely terrified,” Dhawan says within the newest difficulty of Radio Instances, questioning whether or not he’d have the option to reside up to the requirements beforehand set on this “massive, iconic function” – however now, with a couple of episodes below his belt, the actor feels extra snug within the pantheon of Masters.

And actually, following a multi-Grasp team-up between John Simm and Michelle Gomez’ incarnations of the character in 2017 (doable by way of time journey), Dhawan says he wouldn’t thoughts sharing the display with a couple of of his predecessors if the possibility got here up.

“Oh my God, I’d love to meet the other Masters in Doctor Who,” Dhawan instructed us. “They’re such unbelievable actors I’d be barely in awe of them.”

Lately former Masters Eric Roberts (from the 1996 TV film), Jacobi (who performed the Grasp for a single episode in 2007) and Gomez have continued taking part in the character in audio tales for Large End, whereas John Simm was tempted again to the collection in 2017 after departing in 2010, so it’s not out of the query that someday we might be in for a multi-Grasp story once more.

And if not, well, Dhawan’s additionally eager to see his Grasp face off with other incarnations of the Doctor, even when his major loyalty stays with Jodie Whittaker’s model. And multi-Doctor episodes are not less than a bit extra widespread…

“I’d additionally like to work with some of the other Doctors as well,” Dhawan instructed Radio Instances, including in a later Twitter Q&A that Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor can be his choose for a face-off.

“That might be nice. Once they convey the Grasp again there’s all the time an interplay with an array of various characters. Some earlier ones, some new ones, and I like that as a result of it offers me quite a bit to play with.”

So there you’ve got it – when collection 12 is completed, Chris Chibnall had higher get cracking on the multi-Doctor, multi-Grasp smorgasbord of an episode that Dhawan has been ready for.

