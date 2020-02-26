Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan worries fans won’t want him back after the shocking and “dark” series finale

It’s truthful to say that after an explosive entrance earlier this yr Sacha Dhawan’s new tackle the Grasp has been warmly embraced by Doctor Who fans, with longtime viewers of the BBC sci-fi series commending his efficiency as the evil Time Lord nemesis of the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker).

Nevertheless, Dhawan has now confessed that he’s involved this enthusiasm may wither away following series 12’s ultimate episode The Timeless Kids, hinting that his “unpredictable” Grasp may very well be about to do one thing very divisive.

“The fans have given me whole possession of it,” Dhawan advised Radio Occasions in an unique series 12 finale interview. “It’s made me want to do extra – in the event that they ask me back, that’s…

“All of it is dependent upon how episode 10 goes down,” he defined. “Up to now the fans prefer it, however the Grasp’s so unpredictable.

“I used to be doing a little additional voice work a few weeks in the past and I used to be watching the finale going ‘Wow – that is actually darkish.’”

Later, when pressed, Dhawan mentioned it was a particular new tackle the Grasp’s character that he was anxious fans wouldn’t get pleasure from, although he wouldn’t be drawn on any extra in-depth finale hypothesis.

“You already know the Grasp has so many various sides,” he advised us. “And also you’ve seen a number of of them solely in two episodes, however [now] you’ll actually get to know who this man is.

“It’s whether or not or not they’ll get pleasure from this aspect of the character,” he concluded.

“Fingers crossed.”

Someway, we really feel like the fans will discover lots to like in no matter Dhawan and the Grasp have developing.

Doctor Who: The Timeless Kids airs on BBC One at 6:50pm on Sunday 1st March