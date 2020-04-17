Doctor Who’s Sarah Jane Smith is being recast – with Elisabeth Sladen’s daughter taking on the role

Doctor Who companion Sarah Jane Smith is being recast for a brand new story from audio drama producers Huge End, with Sadie Miller stepping in to play the character initially portrayed by her mom Elisabeth Sladen.

Miller will play Sarah Jane in Doctor Who: Return of the Cybermen, based mostly on an unmade script initially written for the TV sequence in 1974.

She’ll seem reverse Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor and Christopher Naylor as companion Harry Sullivan.

Elisabeth Sladen initially portrayed Sarah Jane in Doctor Who from 1973 to 1976, later returning to the present in 2006. She additionally appeared in spin-offs Ok-9 and Firm (1981) and The Sarah Jane Adventures (2007-11).

Sladen handed away in 2011, whereas her co-star Ian Marter – who initially performed Harry on TV – died in 1986.

Of the recastings, Huge End senior producer David Richardson stated: “How do you recast Sarah Jane Smith? Would you even need to? These had been the questions that bothered us – we love the character. We beloved Lis Sladen. We fearful it may be too quickly and too troublesome to go there.

“However then we realised that a part of Lis lives on in Sadie, and Sadie has fantastically introduced that to the role of Sarah – all of us approached this fastidiously, and respectfully, and with love and I couldn’t be happier with Sadie’s efficiency. She’s carried out her mum proud.

“Tom has truly labored many instances earlier than with Christopher Naylor, who’s performed visitor roles all through totally different sequence of the Fourth Doctor Adventures. Chris is a really versatile actor, so we are able to solid him in so many issues. However, we realised, he’s additionally the good Harry. Once more, it’s very exhausting to comply with Ian Marter, however Chris has managed to try this and Tom was stuffed with reward for what each Sadie and Chris have carried out. I’m wondering the place they might pop up subsequent?”

Sadie Miller added: “When Huge End requested me to play Sarah Jane for this story, I used to be very nervous. I didn’t need to create a efficiency from another person’s.

“So I attempted to method it as I’d with every other role. I’ve tried to search out my very own piece of Sarah – the a part of my mum that’s in me. However I’ve had a fast look on YouTube for Sarah Jane Smith screams, as a result of I wasn’t fairly certain how she would need me to do these. Aside from that I simply tried to maintain it as separate in my thoughts as doable from the unique.

“The followers of Doctor Who’ve all the time been so type and beneficiant to me and to my household. It was all the time part of my life rising up, I used to be by no means not conscious of it. Individuals have all the time been very type in letting us come alongside for the trip actually, by conventions and now issues like Huge End and, after mum handed away, the outpouring of affection for her has been beautiful.”

Doctor Who: Return of the Cybermen will likely be launched in January 2021 and is now accessible for pre-order as a collector’s version 2-disc field set or obtain from bigfinish.com.

Huge End just lately introduced that it might be briefly suspending studio classes to assist fight the coronavirus pandemic, although the firm is nonetheless in energetic manufacturing utilizing distant recording.

It has additionally postponed its annual Huge End Day occasion and will likely be adopting a ‘digital-first’ technique with a delay to bodily releases with a purpose to safeguard the well being of warehouse employees.