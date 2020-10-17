Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies feature in new book

Consideration Whovians: a new assortment of Doctor Who quick tales – penned by the likes of Chris Chibnall and Russell T Davies – is being launched for BBC Kids in Want.

Titled Doctor Who: Adventures in Lockdown, the book may also feature tales throughout time and house from writers resembling former showrunner Steven Moffat, star Mark Gatiss and writer Neil Gaiman.

Penguin Random Home, the writer behind the gathering, mentioned: “Throughout difficult months of world uncertainty and isolation, the Doctor and the TARDIS has remained a dream that drew many – permitting them to roam the cosmos in search of distraction, reassurance and journey.”

BBC Books Publishing Director, Albert DePetrillo, mentioned: “Since I first talked about the thought for this assortment to the Doctor Who and BBC Kids in Want groups, the response has been wonderful. We’ve gathered a very stellar checklist of writers and illustrators, who’ve contributed their time and creativity for an exquisite trigger.

“Doctor Who and BBC Kids in Want are a strong mixture, and Adventures in Lockdown is a book that celebrates the very best of the Whoniverse – which is to say, the very best in all of us.”

Doctor Who: Adventures in Lockdown might be obtainable to buy from UK retailers solely from fifth November, with £2.25 from each copy going to BBC Kids in Want.

The gathering can be set to open with a particular “message from the Doctor”, earlier than main into story Issues She Thought Whereas Falling by present showrunner Chris Chiball.

Whereas lots of the tales have been already launched on-line earlier this yr – together with Issues She Thought Whereas Falling – Adventures in Lockdown additionally options three new Who capers penned by Neil Gaiman, Mark Gatiss and Vinay Patel.

The total checklist of tales is as follows:

A Message from the Doctor

Issues She Thought Whereas Falling by Chris Chibnall

The Terror of the Umpty Ums by Steven Moffat

Doctor Who and the Time Struggle by Russell T Davies

Revenge of the Nestene by Russell T Davies

Rory’s Story by Neil Gaiman

One Advantage, and a Thousand Crimes by Neil Gaiman

The Easy Issues by Pleasure Wilkinson

The Vacationer by Vinay Patel

Fellow Traveller by Mark Gatiss

The Shadow Passes by Paul Cornell

Shadow of a Doubt by Paul Cornell

The Shadow in the Mirror by Paul Cornell

Press Play by Pete McTighe

Pay attention by Steven Moffat

The Secret of Novice Hame by Russell T Davies

The book may also feature illustrations from Chris Riddell, Sophie Cowdrey, Mike Collins and extra.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One and BBC Two in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing else to look at? Take a look at our full TV Information.