Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat reveals original plan for Heaven Sent to feature a classic monster

A lot new info has been gleaned throughout the current spate of Doctor Who fan watchalongs – and final evening’s occasion noticed Steven Moffat make one more revelation.

Responding to a fan query about collection 9 episode Heaven Sent, the previous showrunner claimed that a classic monster had initially been set to seem within the episode – a Weeping Angel.

Moffat made the announcement on Twitter – including that he’d forgotten that that had initially been the plan.

“I initially deliberate for it to be a Weeping Angel,” he wrote. “Oh, I’d forgotten that!!”

This was the third watchalong that Moffat has taken half in for the reason that begin of the coronavirus lockdown, with the author having already returned to Twitter to tweet together with rewatches of The Day of the Doctor and The Eleventh Hour.

And earlier than the watchalong began, Moffat requested followers for questions that he’d by no means been requested earlier than, writing, “Third time spherical, nervous I’m getting boring. You have been entitled to assume you have been rid of me three years in the past. So make me fascinating with BRAND NEW QUESTIONS.”

Heaven Sent, which starred Peter Capaldi because the twelfth Doctor, was chosen for the watchalong to coincide with its star’s birthday.

The episode sees the Doctor try to escape after he’s trapped in an uncommon world whereas pursued by a fearsome creature recognized solely because the Veil.

It was the most recent episode to be chosen for the watchalong therapy – with the reside occasions having confirmed immensely standard with followers for the reason that lockdown started.

The subsequent watchalong will see Whovians rewatch the double invoice of The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish, seen because the end result of Russell T Davies time on the helm of the present.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021. Try what else is on with our TV guide