Doctor Who’s Timeless Child mystery has finally been solved, and it changes everything

After years of theorising, hypothesis and head-scratching Doctor Who has finally resolved considered one of its largest mysteries – who or what’s the Timeless Child? – with a collection of gutpunching revelations in collection 12 finale The Timeless Kids.

In the event you haven’t managed to look at the episode but, please look away now, as we’ll be delving into some fairly critical spoilers about Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, her species the Time Lords and the collection as an entire.

Nonetheless right here? Nicely then, you’ll already know that within the episode it’s revealed that the Timeless Child was as soon as a being from one other dimension, rescued and adopted by a Shabogan (early Gallifreyan) known as Tecteun who quickly realised her new daughter’s functionality to regenerate and change her physique.

After years of analysis, Tecteun managed to extract and splice this skill into herself, and subsequently into the higher echelon of Gallifreyans, passing down the ability by generations to discovered Time Lord society.

Time Lord’s skill to regenerate their our bodies (as collection lead the Doctor has completed often)? All taken from this little one, whose genetic code was doled out to Time Lords in 12-regeneration bursts.

If that sounds acquainted, properly, it’s as a result of it’s a principle RadioTimes.com truly posited early within the collection – although to be honest, some followers had come to the thought themselves as properly, and given simply what number of Timeless Child theories there have been, we had been positive to hit on the best one ultimately…

However the collection 12 finale’s revelations didn’t cease there. As it turned out, the Timeless Child didn’t keep a baby eternally, rising as much as develop into none apart from… the Doctor. And following an try to hitch Time Lord secret police The Division, the Doctor apparently went on to have all types of different adventures, although the Time Lord Matrix was redacted to stop the Doctor discovering out precisely what number of different lives she may need as soon as led…

“What did they do to you, Doctor?” Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp asks mockingly. “What number of lives have you ever had?”

So right here we are able to tick off one other confirmed fan principle. The Timeless Child is the Doctor (which some had theorised as way back as October 2018) and subsequently additionally a youthful model of the Jo Martin model, which many followers had thought of a chance over the previous collection.

The rationale the Doctor doesn’t bear in mind that is additionally made clear, with the edited “Brendan” flashbacks hinting that the Doctor had her thoughts wiped on the finish of many lifetimes serving the Division, rebooting her into a baby who most likely grew to become William Hartnell’s Doctor and beginning the character historical past that we’re accustomed to.

So sure, there’s loads occurring right here – together with a touch that the enduring ‘Morbius Docs‘ might be canonical in spite of everything – and we’re positive it’ll take followers some time to get their heads round the entire thing. In spite of everything, these new revelations (which, all joking apart, no-one fairly predicted of their entirety) change everything about Doctor Who.

The Doctor? Not simply any Time Lord, however a unique species from one other dimension with unimaginable skills, laid because the founding stone of Gallifreyan society. The Time Lords themselves? Given a brand new and fully completely different origin from the one offered within the collection earlier than. And William Hartnell, after all, is now not the First Doctor – as an alternative he’s considered one of many, which is bound to be controversial with many followers of the collection.

And maybe episode author Chris Chibnall anticipated this, writing Whittaker’s Doctor a speech suggesting that these new revelations don’t take something away from the character however as an alternative add much more.

“You’ve given me a present…. of myself,” the Doctor tells Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp. “You assume that would destroy me? You assume that makes me lesser? It makes me extra. I include multitudes greater than I ever thought, or knew.

“You need me to be afraid of it since you’re afraid of everything. However I’m a lot greater than you.”

Ought to the Doctor be born particular? Ought to Doctor Who tinker so essentially with the collection’ historical past as we knew it? And can any of this actually make that massive a distinction to the collection going ahead because the Doctor continues travelling, battling threats and saving the universe?

With a little bit of a wait till the subsequent collection, Doctor Who followers could also be pondering this one for some time.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 for a brand new festive particular