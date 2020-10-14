Doctor Who’s War Doctor to be recast for new prequel series

Doctor Who audio drama producers Massive End have introduced a new series exploring the origins of the War Doctor, with a new actor changing the late John Damage.

Damage originated the character of the Time Lord’s “lacking” incarnation on TV in 2013 and reprised his position in a earlier series of audio adventures.

Nevertheless, following Damage’s passing in 2017, the War Doctor vary from Massive End was ended – however a new prequel series, starring Jonathon Carley as a youthful model of the character, is now set for launch starting in June 2021.

“I actually can’t inform you how a lot of a privilege and an honour it’s to not solely be working with the extremely proficient crew at Massive End but additionally to be enjoying the War Doctor,” mentioned Carley. “It’s greater than I may ever have anticipated.

“Getting into the sturdy boots of a personality established by the late, nice Sir John Damage would be a problem for any actor. However the crew have been so supportive and artistic of their strategy to exploring additional aspects of this complicated incarnation.

“It is a cracking set of tales so it can be great to put a highlight on the hardly ever glimpsed early lifetime of the War Doctor and the trials he faces, discovering his new place within the Time War. I hope listeners are as keen to embrace that journey as I’m.”

Nicholas Briggs, artistic director at Massive End, described Carley as “an actual discover” and added that his work on Doctor Who: The War Doctor Begins is “a becoming tribute to John”.

“Many will be conversant in [Carley’s] uncanny accuracy of his War Doctor vocals from varied on-line tasks,” Briggs mentioned. “However there’s extra to a great efficiency than simply an impersonation. You want creativeness, emotion, sensitivity… basically, nice appearing!

“I labored actually intently with John Damage on our authentic The War Doctor releases, and though we solely labored collectively for a short while, such was his dedication, attraction and openness that he allowed me to really feel one thing of a reference to him. And I can confidently say that what Jonathon is doing right here will be a becoming tribute to John, in honour of his nice work within the position.”

Additional particulars about Doctor Who: The War Doctor Begins, together with writers and story particulars, will be introduced nearer the discharge date.

The series is now obtainable for pre-order – as 4 particular person volumes, or as a bundle – from the Massive End web site.

