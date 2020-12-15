Doctors engaged in ‘Corona’s duty’ will be discharged? Supreme court gave this instruction to the central government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Center to consider giving leave to doctors engaged in the duties of Kovid-19 for the last seven to eight months because their mental health can be affected by continued work. Also Read – Corona vaccination can start any day in India, Center sends all necessary items to states

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Justice R. Subhash Reddy and Justice MR Shah told the Center during the hearing on automatic treatment of Kovid-19 patients in hospitals and dignified treatment with dead bodies. Consider it Also Read – After completing PG course, government doctors will not be able to leave the job for ten years, if left…

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consider the suggestion of giving leave to doctors. Mehta assured the bench that the government would consider the bench’s suggestion to give some leave to health workers engaged in Kovid-19 duty. Also Read – ‘Only 100 people will get corona vaccine in a day’, guidelines issued by central government

The bench told Mehta, “These doctors have not been given a single break for the last seven to eight months and they are working continuously.” Get directions and think about giving them some break. It will be very painful and it can affect their mental health as well. “

The apex court expressed surprise that the Gujarat government imposed a fine of Rs 90 crore for not wearing a mask but could not implement the guidelines regarding proper conduct in Kovid-19.

