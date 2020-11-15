Doctors will be brought to Delhi by airlift, know Amit Shah’s instructions, which will control Corona!

Corona Virus in Delhi: When Corona cases started increasing again in Delhi, then Home Minister Amit Shah has again come into action mode. He has issued 12 major instructions in a high-level meeting convened in the Ministry of Home Affairs to review the growing cases and health facilities of Kovid-19 inside Delhi. Now when the threat of Corona started taking a big form again in Delhi, they have taken over again. In the meeting held in the home ministry on Sunday in the presence of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, it was decided to double the investigation of RTPCR in Delhi. Also Read – 10 more deaths due to corona virus in Rajasthan, 2184 new cases of infection

When Home Minister Amit Shah came to know about the shortage of health workers in Delhi, he has decided to arrange for additional doctors and paramedical staff from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Home Minister Amit Shah said that the central strong police forces have greatly supported the people of the country and Delhi in fighting Corona. The Modi government has decided to provide additional doctors and para-medical staff from CAPF in view of shortage of health workers in Delhi, they will be airlifted to Delhi soon. Also Read – Difficult than Corona in Delhi: Now there will be 1 lakh tests daily, ICU beds will be increased

Home Minister Amit Shah instructed to double the RT-PCR test in Delhi, to make maximum use of the capacity of labs in Delhi. Mobile testing vans of the Ministry of Health and ICMR will be deployed where the risk of being kovid is high. Also Read – Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh Corona positive, tweeted information

One lakh tests will be done every day in Delhi. So far, 60 thousand tests are being done in Delhi.

It was decided to increase the capacity of hospitals and availability of other medical infrastructure in Delhi. In this direction, 250 to 300 ICU beds will be added to DRDO’s Kovid Hospital located in Dhaula Kuan in May, which can be treated for serious Kovid patients there.

The 10,000-bed Kovid Center in Chhatarpur will be strengthened with the aim of increasing the availability of beds with oxygen facilities. Some identified hospitals of the MCD will be converted into dedicated hospitals for the treatment of Kovid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

Dedicated multi-departmental teams will visit all private hospitals in Delhi, to clearly indicate the availability of medical infrastructure related to Kovid-19 and inspection of the status of recruitment of patients and the decision made earlier, as per the earlier decision .

In this meeting, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, he directed to prepare a protocol for plasma donation in severe corona cases and to provide plasma to the affected persons. A high level committee headed by Dr. VK Paul, Director of AIIMS and Director General of ICMR will report on it soon.

In order to save more and more people in Delhi, the central government will provide oxygen cylinders, including other essential health equipment. Safety is the only solution to the corona, so there should be a solid dialogue strategy in Delhi to let people know about the Kovid-19 Behavior and its negative impact on medical and health parameters in the long run. Instructions were also given for this.

Let us know that in the national capital, maximum 8,593 new cases were reported in one day of Kovid-19 on Wednesday. 104 people died on Thursday, the highest in a day in five months. According to the health bulletin released on Saturday, the number of under-treated patients in the national capital rose to 44,456, while the recovery rate was more than 89 percent. As of Saturday, the number of prohibited areas in Delhi was 4,288. The number of infected in Delhi has increased to more than 4.85 lakhs. At the same time, the death toll rose to 7,614 as 95 more patients died due to infection.