Document: Kevin Durant Indicators Extension With Nets

Kevin Durant is a two-time Finals MVP.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant will stick with the Brooklyn Nets for the lengthy haul.

Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension Friday, trade spouse Wealthy Kleiman introduced on Boardroom, their sports activities trade media community. ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski used to be first to damage the inside track.

Durant has simply finished his first season as a participant with the Nets after serving out the 2019-20 season and recuperating from surgical treatment to fix a ruptured Achilles tendon. He averaged 26.9 issues, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists, appearing that he shook off the damage to regain the shape that made him the 2014 NBA MVP and a four-time scoring champion.

The extension begins with the 2022-23 season. It got here hours earlier than Durant tried to steer the United States to a fourth immediately Olympic gold medal. He changed into the American males’s occupation scoring chief all through the match.

