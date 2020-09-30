“Document Of Youth” Holds On To Lead In Viewership Ratings

tvN’s “Document of Youth” continues to guide the pack in viewership scores!

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the September 29 episode of “Document of Youth” recorded common nationwide scores of seven.7 p.c. Probably the most-watched second within the episode reached a peak of 9.0 p.c. This was the best scores recorded among the many dramas in its time slot, together with cable and public broadcast channels.

In the Seoul metropolitan space, the drama recorded scores of 9.2 p.c and a peak of 11.0 p.c. In tvN’s audience of 20-to-49-year-olds, the drama recorded a median score of 4.0 p.c and a peak of 4.6 p.c, each nationwide and within the metropolitan space.

On SBS, “Do You Like Brahms?” recorded common nationwide scores of three.6 and 5.5 p.c, the identical as final episode. In the metropolitan space, it recorded scores of 5.9 p.c within the second half.

On JTBC, “18 Once more” recorded scores of two.532 p.c, a slight lower from final episode. On KBS, “Zombie Detective” recorded scores of two.0 and a pair of.9 p.c.

