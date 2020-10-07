“Document Of Youth” Sets New Personal Best In Viewership Ratings

tvN’s “Document of Youth” has set a brand new private finest in rankings!

In response to Nielsen Korea, the October 6 episode of “Document of Youth” garnered common nationwide rankings of 8.238 p.c. This is a rise from final episode’s 7.404 p.c and likewise a major enhance from its earlier private finest, 7.823 p.c.

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” recorded common nationwide rankings of 4.1 and 5.4 p.c, just like final episode’s 3.9 and 5.2 p.c.

On KBS, “Zombie Detective” recorded rankings of two.5 and three.4 p.c, whereas on JTBC, “18 Once more” stayed robust with 2.786 p.c.

