Documentary ‘499’ Acquired by Cinema Guild For U.S. Release

Rodrigo Reyes’ Tribeca prize-winning documentary characteristic “499” has been acquired by Cinema Guild for U.S. distribution, Selection has realized completely.

The movie was chosen for the 2020 Tribeca Movie Competition the place it received one of the best cinematography award within the documentary competitors. The doc additionally received the particular jury prizes at each the Sizzling Docs and EIDF Korea, and it had its European Premiere at IDFA within the fall.

Upon the 500-year anniversary of the Spanish Conquest, the documentary follows a Sixteenth-century conquistador (Eduardo San Juan) who begins a journey in modern-day Mexico, remembering occasions from his previous whereas encountering the testimonies of survivors of latest violence.

“Rodrigo has given the world a daring movie that so superbly illustrates the absurdity of colonialism,” mentioned Cinema Guild president Peter Kelly. “We will’t wait to share his distinctive model of storytelling with

U.S. audiences.” Cinema Guild will launch the movie theatrically in 2021.

“Anniversaries are extremely highly effective alternatives to carry historical past to life, to re-imagine ourselves and our universe,” Reyes mentioned. “Many nations with a colonial previous, together with the U.S., are in determined want of confronting their very own histories of exploitation — not as a result of this previous is gone and resolved, however exactly as a result of it’s alive and effectively.”

The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with Lucas Verga of The Movie Gross sales Firm. Reyes’ work has acquired the assist of The Mexican Movie Institute (IMCINE), in addition to the Sundance and Tribeca Institutes, amongst others.