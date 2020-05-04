Documentary on Hatari’s Eurovision Performance Gets Acquired by LevelK – Variety

LevelK has boarded Anna Hildur’s directorial debut “A Music Referred to as Hate,” a documentary revolving round Hatari, the efficiency artwork group which made headlines finally 12 months’s Eurovision Music Contest. LevelK is dealing with world gross sales excluding Iceland.

Govt produced by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard (“20,000 Days on Earth”), the documentary follows the journey of Hatari, a controversial BDSM techno band which represented Iceland on the 2019 Eurovision Music Contest in Tel Aviv. The band notoriously flagged the Palestine banners when the competition outcomes had been introduced, going in opposition to the principles of the European Broadcasting Union which organizes the present and needs it to be a non-political occasion.

“A Music Referred to as Hate” tracks the band’s voyage from Reykjavik to Tel Aviv and Palestine, and examines how these younger artists coped with criticism coming from all sides, in addition to explores freedom of expression and the function of artists in partaking in modern points.

“Making this documentary was a difficult and life-changing (expertise). Seeing younger artists making a stand and making an attempt to create a significant debate by way of their artwork provides me hope, and hope is valuable,” mentioned the London-based Hildur, who beforehand labored in broadcast TV and within the music business.

Forsyth and Pollard, whose directorial credit embrace the Sundance-winning, BAFTA-nominated documentary “20,000 Days on Earth” with Nick Cave,” mentioned they had been interested in the undertaking as a result of they’re “keen on discovering the larger story” and need to “de-mythologise what it takes to be an artist, what it means to suppose and act creatively.”

“Artwork can’t change the world. However artwork modifications individuals, and folks change the world,” mentioned Forsyth and Pollard.

Hildur produced the movie by way of the banner Tattarrattat, with monetary backing from RÚV, Iceland’s public broadcaster and the Icelandic tax rebate.