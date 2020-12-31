Documents of more than 100 benami properties found in Gayatri Prajapati’s house raid, 11 lakh old notes were also recovered

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Samajwadi Party government in connection with the mining scam of Gayatri Prajapati, who was a minister in Uttar Pradesh. During this period, the agency received old 500 and 1000 rupee notes of total 11 lakhs. Also, 5 lakh plain stamp papers, documents of more than 100 benami properties and one and a half lakh cash have been recovered. Also Read – Money Laundering Case: ED raids many locations of former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati

Explain that the agency raided Gayatri Prajapati's Amethi residence on Wednesday. According to the documents and other information that the ED has received in this raid, the former minister has properties in more than 6 places including Lucknow, Mumbai, Kanpur, Sitapur and it has been claimed that all these assets are made from mining proceeds. According to the agency, there are more than 100 benami properties which are taken in the name of close relatives and employees.

Please tell that when Samajwadi Party government was in UP, Gayatri Prajapati Cabanité was a minister during that time. Let me tell you that Gayatri Prajapati is currently in jail in connection with rape. The ED and CBI are investigating them on the mining case. In this case, many times the raids have been conducted on the houses of his near and dear ones. Please tell that in this case, the eyes of the agencies are also on the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Because these scams happened during the time of Akhilesh Yadav, he was also the Minister of Mines during the year 2012-13.