Does Battaglia kick the board at Boca Juniors? The two changes and the new scheme that he rehearsed for the final against Talleres

Sebastián Battaglia continues to look for the best Boca Juniors team that he will present this Wednesday in Santiago del Estero, in the final of the Argentine Cup against Talleres de Córdoba. The main novelties of Monday’s practice were in the two footballers who entered the probable starting eleven and the change of scheme that he rehearsed at the end of training. Kick the board?

The return of Agustín Almendra by Rodrigo Montes in the middle of the court is one of the safe modifications that the DT will make with respect to the team that comes from a poor draw against Arsenal in Sarandí. In addition, the questioned Edwin Cardona and Sebastián Villa remained in the starting team that would be formed as follows: Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Agustín Almendra, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramírez; Edwin Cardona; Sebastián Villa and Luis Vázquez.

Despite the disciplinary problems of Cardona and Villa, who along with the Peruvian Carlos Zambrano arrived late to the concentration last Monday, the coach will take them into account for the momentous match on Wednesday at the Unique-Mother of Cities stadium in Santiago del Estero . Meanwhile, about the end of training, Battaglia tested with the entry of Lisandro López by Ramírez to mutate to a defensive line of three with full-backs Advíncula and Fabra as lanes.

It is worth remembering that this same tactical drawing was used in some games by former coach Miguel Ángel Russo, although it would be strange, although not impossible, for Battaglia to think about modifying the scheme just for a final and probably take it into account for some moment of the match . The time that Battaglia carried out this tactical change was against River Plate and Vélez Sarsfield and both games were lost, leaving a very pale image.

This Tuesday morning the team will return to training with the 12 mentioned plus the others called up, which are goalkeeper Javier García; the defenders Carlos Zambrano, Agustín Sández and Eros Mancuso; midfielders Esteban Rolón, Aaron Molinas, Diego González, Eduardo Salvio, Alan Varela and Rodrigo Montes, and forwards Norberto Briasco, Ezequiel Zeballos and Cristian Pavón.

After practice at the Ezeiza Training Center, the Xeneize team will travel at 2:00 p.m. to the Termas de Río Hondo, in the province of Santiago del Estero, where they will await the final match next Wednesday. Beyond the tests, reality has Boca Juniors classified in the repechage zone of the Copa Libertadores 2022. However, if they win the Argentine Cup, Xeneize will enter the group zone directly

The appeal to Conmebol and the extension of the “Equi” Fernández contract

In another order, there were two other important developments in the “Boca world.” The first of them in the legal part of the club, which sent the appeal to Conmebol to reduce the sanctions to the players Sebastián Villa, Cristian Pavón, Marcos Rojo and Carlos Izquierdoz, all with more than three suspension dates. The Colombian and Kichán were suspended for six games, the former student defender for five and Cali for four, after the incidents that occurred after Boca’s fall on penalties against Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte, on July 20, for the match. back from the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores that determined the elimination of those then led by Russo.

The other news is that the youthful 19-year-old central midfielder Ignacio Ezequiel Fernández, who last Saturday won the Professional League title with the reserve team, renewed his contract with the institution for two more years with an exit clause of 20 millions of dollars. Boca Juniors will face Talleres, from Córdoba, next Wednesday from 9:10 p.m. at the Único-Madre de Cities stadium, in Santiago del Estero, with the arbitration of Darío Herrera and the televising of the cable signal TyC Sports, for the final of the Argentine Cup.

