Does Corona’s Rapid Antigen Tests Work? 11% of people report negative RT-PCR test positive

In India, more than 96 lakh people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 1 lakh 40 thousand people have died. Meanwhile, a news has been revealed about the corona test in Delhi, the country’s capital. Official data showed that between September 1 and November 7, people in Delhi who had symptoms of corona virus (Covis-19) infection and underwent a rapid antigen test (RAT), did not confirm the infection. However, later RT-PCR investigations confirmed infection in about 11 percent of such people. Also Read – Corona’s RT-PCR test will be cheaper in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal gave instructions

Data given by health officials in response to an RTI application filed by a journalist from the news agency PTI showed that in 56,862 patients with symptoms of infection, the infection was not confirmed in the Rapid Antigen Tests and 32,903 of those patients This was followed by RT-PCR investigation. Out of them 3,524 people have confirmed the infection.

In order to prevent the spread of Corona virus infection in the country, the Union Ministry of Health in September directed all the states and union territories to conduct RT-PCR investigation of all cases which had symptoms of infection, but RAT The infection was not confirmed in the investigation. The central government’s motive behind this was that no case of infection could be missed.

According to the RTI reply, the rate of infection cases after the RTPCR investigation in Delhi in September was 20.97 percent, while it was only 4.77 percent in the RAT investigation. According to this, in 27,533 cases of infection in the month of September, infection was not confirmed in the RAT test and out of them only 4,597 cases underwent RT-PCR and 623 of them confirmed the infection.

