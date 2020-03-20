Does Disney Plus have an app?

In case you’re a TV buff or movie fanatic, the launch of Disney+ will likely be completely large. The brand new streaming service from Walt Disney Studios (launching 24th March 2020) will serve up a mountain of content material to subscribers – over 500 films, and greater than 300 collection.

From live-action Star Wars collection The Mandalorian, to 30 seasons of The Simpsons, plus MCU films like Avengers: Endgame, new Pixar shorts, a docu-series hosted by Jeff Goldblum, the X-Males saga and way more, there’s a heck of loads within the Disney+ library.

And, even higher, it’s all for a really cheap £5.99 a month or £59.99 a 12 months. You’ll be able to even get this cheaper should you pre-order your subscription: up till 23 March 23, it can value you solely £49.99 a 12 months (the equal of £4.17 a month).

Nevertheless, how precisely are you able to watch Disney+ when you’ve subscribed? Do you want some kind of app? In that case, how will you obtain it? Your solutions: all beneath.

Does Disney+ have an app?

Sure. You’ll be able to obtain the app on most Android and Apple units, plus in your Good TV or stick.

In case you have an Android cellphone or pill you may obtain the app through Google’s Play Retailer. House owners of Apple telephones and iPads, nonetheless, can discover the app on the App Retailer after the service launches.

It’s also possible to get the app in your Xbox One and PlayStation 4, plus many extra suitable Disney+ units.

Do I want to enroll to Disney+ to make use of the app?

It’s essential to subscribe to the streaming service to view content material on the app. Nevertheless, you don’t should be a subscriber to obtain it.

Do I have to obtain the app to look at Disney+?

No. In case you’re a subscriber, you may watch Disney+ by your browser on the primary Disney+ web site.

What number of units can I have the Disney+ app on?

You’ll be able to register ten units to your Disney+ account. You’ll be able to concurrently watch Disney+ titles from 4 of these units.

Does the Disney+ app include adverts?

No, the service is ad-free.