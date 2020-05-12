Does Elly die on Neighbours? 5 theories on Jodi Anasta’s exit

Poor Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) has had a tough few months, from giving start while being held hostage to Finn’s island horrors to her present incarceration for killing him, regardless of not doing it.

Elly positively deserves a cheerful ending when she leaves Neighbours, however will she get one?

We take a look at attainable methods she might depart…

May she keep in jail?

Elly is at present in jail serving a sentence for the manslaughter of Finn. While she didn’t really kill him, she had hoped pleading responsible would assist her keep away from a stint behind bars – she was mistaken. Present episodes present Elly having a depressing time at Goodwood jail, and her troubles could also be solely simply starting as she has discovered Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) to be eager on spending time along with her. Will Elly get a bleak ending and stay in a cell? It wouldn’t be the primary time with each Darcy Tyler and Steph Scully leaving the present in the identical method – though they had been each responsible of their crimes.

Dying on the playing cards in a tragic twist?

Elly’s story has been a darkish one and plainly extra distress is being heaped on her because the weeks go by, might we be being ready for the darkest twist of all, one that might see the brand new mom killed? While it will be a bleak method for her to go, it isn’t like Neighbours would let her off the hook simply because she has had a tough time of late. Viewers know all too nicely that Sonya Rebecchi’s dying got here scorching on the heels of an extended spell of turmoil for the character. However would they do the identical to Elly so quickly after? And if she is killed, might Andrea be concerned?

A return from somebody thought useless?

Ever since Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) was killed in an avalanche accident late final 12 months, viewers have had one burning query they’ve wanted the reply to – “when is Shaun coming again?” There aren’t many individuals on the market satisfied that the daddy to Elly’s daughter is de facto useless and had been he to return, it will appear possible {that a} romantic reunion between him and Elly could be very a lot on the minds of the writers. So given the whole lot Elly has been put via, might we see her transfer to Switzerland to start out a brand new life with Shaun?

A romantic reunion causes her to flee?

One fast search on Twitter of the time period ‘Chelly’ will present that the failed romance between Elly and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is one which has sparked an enormous variety of very vocal, passionate followers. Will this fanbase lead the writers to provide this storyline one final revisit? With Chloe now married and residing along with her stepson, the state of affairs has modified because the pair final try one thing and if one thing had been to occur now, it’s attainable Elly would determine to depart city to attempt to save Chloe’s marriage. With Chloe not going anyplace, a fortunately ever after doesn’t appear on the playing cards for them.

A easy recent begin?

Typically, the best of theories find yourself being the most probably, so might a time of reflection be the catalyst for Elly to say her goodbyes and bid Ramsay Road farewell? We are able to’t think about Ramsay Road being someplace Elly would need to keep given all of the unhealthy recollections there for her. Quantity 28 is after all the place Finn lived and there are quite a few reminders of her errors dotted throughout Erinsborough. A recent begin away from Melbourne so she will focus on elevating Aster could be fairly a becoming method for her to bow out- albeit a low key one for somebody on the centre of a lot drama.

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.