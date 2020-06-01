Does Killing Eve season 3’s finale set up a huge season 4 twist?

Proper from the beginning, Killing Eve season three was all about fixing Kenny’s homicide. His dying was even trigger sufficient to reconcile Eve Polastri and Carolyn Martens, Kenny’s ruthless mom and the Russia boss at MI6. The pair labored on the covert investigation collectively, with episode three proving a actual excessive level as Carolyn took a ‘tub assembly’ (poor Mo), seduced an outdated Chilly Battle buddy, after which survived a capturing.

A lot as all of us love Villanelle, I’ve already forgotten a lot of what she received up to (other than committing fiery matricide) earlier than lastly arriving in London and reuniting with Eve and Carolyn within the collection finale, the place we lastly found who killed Kenny.

We’ve lengthy identified that Konstantin – Villanelle’s former handler with gruff teddy bear vibes – had a ‘factor’ with Carolyn, most likely beginning again within the ’80s when she was busy accumulating her “Chilly Battle boyfriends”. There was even the suggestion that he was Kenny’s actual father. So think about Carolyn’s shock (or no less than, you’d assume it was shock – the girl is a stone) when she was proven footage of Kenny on the day of his dying – accompanied by Konstantin.

The betrayal gave the impression to be the final straw following the dying of Mo, Carolyn’s MI6 protégée, who was apparently murdered after discovering a hyperlink between Paul (Carolyn’s unbearable boss) and The Twelve – the identical shadowy organisation Kenny had been investigating previous to his dying.

The whole lot culminated at Paul’s home, the place Carolyn held each her boss and Konstantin at gunpoint, whereas the horrified-yet-excited duo Eve and Villanelle regarded on. Carolyn made Konstantin confess to ordering Kenny’s homicide, earlier than capturing Paul as a substitute of him on the final second. Lastly, it appeared, the bereaved Carolyn had cracked.

Or had she? As a result of all through the collection, there have been hints, whispers, of a larger story at play. A collection 4 twist that might upset the whole lot we all know – and but make full sense. What if – and it’s a massive ‘if’ – Carolyn is a part of The Twelve?

Let’s take inventory. Simply as Carolyn had her suspicions about Paul, he had the identical suspicions about her, even asking her level clean if she was a member of The Twelve. At his home, and at gunpoint, he instructed everybody that he had truly been working for The Twelve whereas undercover – a story that appeared like a massive fib to avoid wasting his personal pores and skin. However what if it was the reality? He really didn’t appear to recognise any of the names Villanelle requested him about (together with her “attractive” former French boss, who additionally labored for The Twelve).

Carolyn then shot Paul, which she handed off as a last-minute swap after she took pity on former lover Konstantin – however what if it was all the time her intention to shoot Paul? She noticed him as a ‘traitor’ – however a traitor to MI6, or The Twelve?

And Mo. To our data, we solely know for certain that Mo referred to as Carolyn revealing that he’d discovered a hyperlink between “the factor and the thingy” – presumably Paul and The Twelve – after which he was murdered. Might Carolyn have ordered his dying herself?

Alright then, I hear you say. We might probably see Carolyn ordering the dying of Mo (it wouldn’t be the primary protégée she’s betrayed). However Kenny? Her personal son?

Sure, sure, I do know. It appears unlikely. However hear me out. First off, she might nonetheless be in The Twelve, however one other member ordered Kenny’s dying with out her data. But when she was chargeable for her personal son’s dying, it’d clarify why her grieving course of has been so, properly, off. We all know she’s ruthless, brutal, far-sighted (along with her impeccable gown sense). I might utterly see her justifying the dying as a mandatory sacrifice – not on Kenny’s half, however her personal.

Second, I’ve been questioning what the purpose of that standalone episode in Russia was all about. Within the episode, Villanelle reunited together with her household and her psychopath mom, earlier than ultimately realising she couldn’t take it anymore, killing her mom and the remainder of her household aside from her brother and half-brother (the one with the unhealthy Elton John obsession).

We already knew that Villanelle was merciless, violent, and utterly able to committing even probably the most unspeakable crimes. We already knew she was starting to have doubts about her occupation, and we didn’t want the standalone episode to inform us that. The detour to Russia might have simply been an excuse to see Villanelle amongst ‘her individuals’ – however in case you take a broader view, it may need hinted at one thing totally different.

The entire present has been about moms and maternal grief, even pitting Villanelle’s mom’s hysterical crying (when she realised her daughter was alive) in opposition to Carolyn’s thin-lipped acceptance of Kenny’s dying. The 2 older girls are mirrors of one another. And what if Villanelle committing matricide was a trace on the actual reverse: Carolyn’s filicide.

BBC/Sid Mild

Lastly, on the finish of the episode Carolyn instructed Eve and Villanelle to cease looking for – or take down – The Twelve. It appeared such an incongruous assertion to make, particularly with Paul (a supposed Twelve agent) mendacity useless behind them.

As we all know from season two, the whole lot Carolyn does has long-reaching implications – she plans issues out meticulously, all the time one step forward of each different character. Is it such a attain that she’s been one step forward of the viewers, too?

UK viewers can watch Killing Eve season three on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.