Does Kojima Productions work on NFT? A message causes confusion among fans

Kojima Productions he’s up to his neck in work. As far as we know, the studio is developing Death Stranding 2, a collaboration game with Xbox and, according to some rumors, an additional horror title. But, although the company led by Hideo Kojima prepares a good handful of video games, this does not mean that the Japanese creative is interested in making the most particular collaborations.

We are not doing anything related to NFT in this collaboration with Kojima ProductionsANICORNThis leaves us with the news that ANICORN, a brand specializing in wristwatches and other products, has announced a collaboration with Kojima Productions. The result of such a union has not yet been revealed, but the gaming community has been alerted to see that the watch company has sold NFTs in the past, which has spawned the dreaded theory that Kojima might be entering the non-fungible token world.

The concern of the players has been raised in a few minutes, but we can clarify the whole situation if we do a simple search on the Internet. Because, yes, ANICORN sold NFT at the time, but their initiative with Kojima’s studio has nothing to do with the digital asset: “We are not doing anything related to NFT in this collaboration with Kojima Productions,” the company explains on Twitter.

Fortunately, it seems that Kojima continues to stay away from this digital asset. After all, he has not hesitated to share a joke around an absurd plan around an original copy of Jodorowsky’s Dune. Regarding the collaboration with ANICORN, we will be waiting to know the result of this joint initiative, which will be revealed sometime in this 2022.

More about: Kojima Productions, Kojima and NFT.