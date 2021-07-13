Former New York Giants defensive finish Michael Strahan is now most commonly identified for his leisure antics, however as soon as upon a time, he was once identified for chasing quarterbacks on Sunday.

Strahan broke the NFL’s all-time single-season sack report when he totaled 22.5 sacks in 2001. He’s held the report ever since.

Now despite the fact that there’s some controversy doping up about whether or not he’s, certainly, the rightful proprietor of that report.

Professional Soccer Reference makes use of reputable NFL gamebooks, that have logged tackles for years, and stat researchers John Turney and Nick Webster to assemble sack totals all of the as far back as the 1960 season.

The participant that Professional Soccer Reference says is the actual holder of the single-season sack report is in fact Al ‘Bubba’ Baker who, as a rookie in 1978, recorded 23 sacks, part a sack higher than Strahan.

Baker took house the 1978 Defensive Rookie of the Yr award for his report breaking season, however his sack report was once by no means said. The league doesn’t determine sacks previous to 1982, which is why Strahan’s mark stays the reputable league report.

As for Baker, he racked up 75.5 unofficial profession sacks with 4 groups over 13 NFL seasons.