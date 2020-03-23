Does Outlander Need To Kill Off Murtagh After Latest Episode?

Murtagh has been long-dead by this level in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander novel saga, and there’s loads of materials for the present to proceed masking. The truth is, “Higher To Marry Than To Burn” revealed a brand new motive to be afraid of Stephen Bonnet, because of Bonnet studying that Jocasta named Jemmy the inheritor to River Run. Claire and Jamie have a plan to get at him, and there doesn’t appear to be room for Murtagh within the plot. I really like Murtagh and was thrilled again on the shock reveal of his survival, however even I believe the time has come to say goodbye to a largely good man.