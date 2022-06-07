Does River Plate break the transfer market? He began negotiations to incorporate Luis Suárez

Luis Suárez said goodbye to Atlético de Madrid and for the moment he negotiates as a free agent. River Plate began negotiations (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

River Plate began negotiations for Luis Suárez to be the replacement for Julián Álvarezwho after his participation in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores will join Manchester City of the English Premier League.

“For Castellanos, they ask River between 13 and 15 million dollars… out there you offer 5 million to Luis Suarez and you convince him. The talks are taking place and I think the first one was in Paris”, indicated in the program A good moment by Radio The Network. It is worth remembering that President Jorge Brito and Vice Presidents Matías Patanian and Ignacio Villarroel witnessed the Champions League final in France and also participated in different events invited by Conmebol.

“River is willing to make a significant financial effort so that Luis Suárez replaces Julián Alvarez. It is the dream of Gallardo and the leadership. There were already talks with the Uruguayan. It’s difficult but Suárez didn’t close the door at all.”they added about the 35-year-old footballer.

The Uruguayan striker said goodbye to Atlético de Madrid and several clubs are looking to hire him. As reported from his environment, the Uruguayan’s idea would be to continue in Europe. This is how the striker himself expressed it weeks ago. “Believe me, I still haven’t decided where I’m going to play next season. I received many offers. Clubs from Argentina, Brazil and Mexico have approached me, but I want to play at a high competitive level again. I am focused on European football.”

The striker was enthusiastic about the chance that the Doll will lead him in the Celeste

In recent days, international media reported that he is negotiating with the Aston Villa to return to the Premier League, although rumors of Sevilla from Spain also arose due to their knowledge of La Liga and the Major League Soccer from United States.

It is not the first time that Luis Suárez has been probed by an Argentine club. Two years ago, the Gunslinger recognized a concrete interest of San Lorenzo de Almagro. The Uruguayan’s statement was while he was closing his departure from Barcelona to join Atlético de Madrid. At that time, he recognized that he would like to return to South America and play in a league as competitive as Argentina’s.

This year even Luis Suárez referred to the rumors that positioned Marcelo Gallardo as the replacement for Maestro Óscar Tabárez in the selection of Uruguay. “What he has done internationally, what he is. He has prestige as a player, and as a coach he has shown it even more in recent years that he was at River winning almost everything. It would be a privilege.” the Gunslinger stated.

Regardless of what happens with Luis Suárez, River Plate continues in the search for the replacement of Julián Álvarez. The first alternative and the man who reveals Marcelo Gallardo is Valentin Castellanos, but the high price of his record (between 13 and 16 million euros), would make it unfeasible. For this reason, plan B became Miguel Borgiafrom Junior de Barranquilla, with whom negotiations are underway but there are still no concrete advances.

