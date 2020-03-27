Does Star Trek: Picard’s Season Finale Villain Reveal Set Up A Discovery Crossover?

Go away a Remark
Warning! The next comprises spoilers for Star Trek: Picard’s Season 1 finale. Learn at your personal threat!
Star Trek: Picard had a number of notable issues price mentioning in its last two episodes, although essentially the most consequential one could also be that the much-buzzed prophecy talked about all by Season 1 was true. Because the prophecies the Tal Shiar noticed have been legit, Soji was “The Destroyer,” or at the least would’ve been had she allowed the beacon to carry the traditional artificial species to the trendy day. Fortunately, the Star Trek universe was spared, and Soji’s resolution saved everybody from a really messy battle that might’ve killed many.
Sadly, followers solely noticed a bit of little bit of this species, which bore tentacles considerably much like one thing seen solely briefly in Star Trek: Discovery. It was an attention-grabbing sight contemplating Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery handled thwarting a synthetic being hell-bent on doubtlessly destroying humanity. So, are these two occasions linked, and if that’s the case, does it imply we’ll at some point see a crossover between Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery?
Star Trek: Picard’s Artificial Armaggedon
The Tal Shiar’s “admonition” advised of an occasion 200 to 300 thousand years in the past wherein artificial life superior to a degree the place it threatened humanity. A machine was left behind as a warning from the survivors, which the Romulans discovered in some unspecified time in the future a lot later. The machine projected imagery of unimaginable horrors the superior Synthetics unleashed on organics, and whereas the visuals audiences noticed have been fairly generic, one description of the prophecy from one other character referenced a being who beat a drum made out of the pores and skin of youngsters.
The horrific prophecy drove many organics who seen it to insanity, suicide, or a willingness to do no matter it takes to forestall a Synth rebellion. When a Synth seen the prophecy, which is what occurred in Star Trek: Picard‘s first a part of the finale, a unique message was seen. Per the episode, these historic beings have been someplace mendacity in wait, and may very well be summoned by Synths of the long run with the intention to shield them and extinguish all natural life as soon as extra.
These beings have been solely seen partially and briefly in Star Trek: Picard, as lengthy black machine tentacles pushed out of a purple portal. Soji closed the portal earlier than any escaped, nonetheless, so it will seem the specter of Star Trek coping with these life kinds is over for now. In fact, ought to some other Artificial being get a sensible thought to carry them again, they’re only a beacon name away apparently.
Star Trek: Discovery’s Time Rift And Management
The mechanical tentacle seen in Star Trek: Picard seemed similar to one seen in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 when Captain Pike and Ash Tyler’s shuttle was sucked right into a time rift. The duo have been attacked by a probe Pike launched, which had superior 500 years within the rift and began rifling by the shuttle’s out there data. Later, that probe contaminated Synth commander Airiam, who later contaminated Part 31’s synthetic intelligence Management.
Finally the purpose of this program was to acquire an enormous historic knowledge dump of knowledge recognized to the Discovery crew because the sphere. This system was relentless and, after the contaminated Management took maintain of Part 31’s Leland through nanites in his physique, continued to pursue Discovery for the sphere’s knowledge. It was believed by that if Management obtained this knowledge, he may use it to wipe out the universe in a mass extinction occasion.
Finally, it was believed that Management died within the finale of Star Trek: Discovery, however with the crew conscious these beings may return to aim to steal the sphere’s knowledge, they used the Discovery‘s distinctive know-how to time journey 1000 years into the long run. Their existence could be wiped from Starfleet data, in an effort to forestall different malicious A.I. from discovering their location through know-how.
Are These Two Tales Linked?
Again when Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 ended, many questioned if the present was introducing an origin story of types for the Borg. It is hilarious then that Star Trek: Picard Season 1 went out of its strategy to drive house the sufferer standing of Borg drones, and present they’re slaves with no say in what they do as soon as assimilated. The Borgs clearly are not the supply or aggressors of both story, however are the traditional superior synthetics lower from the identical fabric because the probe synth that prompted a lot hassle in Star Trek: Discovery?
Each non-organic life kinds had a penchant for mass-extinction occasions particularly geared in the direction of eliminating natural life kinds. Truthfully, that sounds par for the course for any sci-fi evil robotic, nevertheless it’s very suspicious how comparable these targets are between the 2. And, as I’ve talked about a couple of instances now, the similarity between these mechanical tentacles.
In fact, Star Trek: Discovery‘s non-organic was allegedly from the long run, and Star Trek: Picard‘s apocalyptic non-organics are a whole lot of hundreds of years outdated. A minimum of, that is what the characters thought in every respective collection, although take into account each inorganics appeared by very weird strategies. Pike and Ash have been attacked by a time rift, and Soji practically summoned these creatures from some beacon that created a portal. Is it potential one get together or each have been mistaken in regards to the particulars of this species?
Might This Villain Lead To A Star Trek: Picard And Discovery Crossover?
My principle is that it is no coincidence that there are similarities between villains in Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery. I believe there’s some shared historical past, and even story between these two, and it could at some point result in a crossover occasion between at the least these two exhibits. Hell, the Part 31 present could also be included as properly, contemplating they have been most impacted by Management’s sentience in Season 2 of Discovery.
I am not precisely positive how these mysteries could tie collectively, nevertheless it’s not arduous to see a actuality wherein Jean-Luc Picard and Michael Burnham at some point come nose to nose. The time journey capabilities of the Discovery be sure that, to not point out that starships have been recognized to leap between time and realities on their very own. From what we have discovered thus far, this risk will take lots to beat, so it could take a few of humanity’s finest from all eras to beat.
Which, come to consider it, would be the motive why Alex Kurtzman is green-lighting new Star Trek exhibits left and proper. Positive, all these exhibits will probably be nice for Star Trek followers to take pleasure in for years to come back, however having so many energetic Trek exhibits on at one time permits for crossover occasions in a means that previous exhibits not often capitalized on. I would like to see some mega Star Trek crossover, which can be why I am rooting so arduous for these occasions to be linked.
Do you suppose the brand new Star Trek exhibits are establishing a shared enemy for the nice guys to assemble in opposition to? Vote in our ballot, and share any further ideas within the feedback.
