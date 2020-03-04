Does The Flash’s New Series Regular Mean Bad News For Cisco?

Depart a Remark
The Flash has dropped some thrilling information for one model new character to this season, but it surely may be dangerous information for Cisco Ramon. Rumors and hypothesis about Carlos Valdes departing The Flash have circulated going again so far as Season 5, and he retains coming again, however a promotion for an additional character may imply Cisco’s departure with out crippling Group Flash. Brandon McKnight has been promoted to sequence common standing for The Flash Season 7.
Brandon McKnight’s recurring standing in Season 6 can be upped to sequence common for Season 7, in response to Deadline, which implies an entire lot extra of Chester P. Runk. McKnight has solely appeared in three episodes of The Flash to this point, with an elevated significance within the post-“Disaster on Infinite Earths” timeline. Chester is a tech genius who can design devices and tech out of absolutely anything.
Described as “fun-loving,” “an excellent dancer,” and “down-to-earth” regardless of an obsession with aliens, sci-fi- and popular culture, Chester already proved that he can step in and step as much as assist Barry save the day on Group Flash. It is protected to say that Chester is the character whose casting had us fearful about Cisco manner again in June 2019, and his appearances to this point recommend that he may deal with Cisco’s duties with out being a Cisco 2.0.
Since Brandon McKnight has been confirmed as a sequence common and Carlos Valdes’ future on The Flash has not been confirmed, there are strong causes to surprise if Group Flash will solely have room for one pop culture-loving tech genius. Cisco has additionally been absent for a number of episodes of the second half of The Flash Season 6; was this a check run to see if The Flash may work with out Cisco? Was it greater than a coincidence that Chester stepped up when Cisco was conveniently away?
Or am I being paranoid and the present is simply increasing Group Flash as The Flash leads the Arrow-verse into the post-Arrow period subsequent season? It is not like one other tech genius like Chester would not turn out to be useful for Barry and Co., particularly now that Group Citizen has grown into an unbiased group. Group Citizen might not want the identical sorts of devices as Group Flash, however Iris would not have superpowers. Tech may turn out to be useful.
That mentioned, I am nonetheless not assured that Cisco can be round as a lot in Season 7. He has seen a future past Group Flash, as he left Central Metropolis shortly after “Disaster on Infinite Earths” to doc all of the modifications, and possibly he would really feel comfy taking extra of an indefinite sabbatical if he knew Group Flash had someone to deal with the devices in his absence. Might Cisco of The Flash do the identical as Winn on Supergirl?
Discover out as The Flash Season 6 continues with new episodes on Tuesday nights at eight p.m. ET on The CW. Whether or not or not Cisco departs and is changed by Chester in Season 7, he’ll be round in the remainder of Season 6. The subsequent episode airs on March 10, and can see Cisco return from his fact-finding mission. Child Flash can be again as nicely, so you should definitely tune in!
