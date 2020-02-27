Does The Masked Singer Need To Change Its Voting System After Latest Shocker?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the February 26 episode of The Masked Singer on Fox.
One other episode of The Masked Singer Season three has seen one other member of Group B eradicated, and the unmasked superstar was fairly stunning. The proven fact that the Mouse masks hid none aside from Dionne Warwick wasn’t the shock, as Robin Thicke guessed she was behind the masks final week and the remainder of the judges (together with visitor Gabriel Iglesias) except for Ken Jeong agreed after her rendition of Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Eternal Love)” this week. The shock was that the six-time Grammy winner was unmasked so early in Group B, which leads me to marvel: does the voting system want to vary on The Masked Singer?
Different decide guesses of the episode included Ed Helms, Alfonso Ribeiro, Ted Danson, and Millie Bobby Brown as a few of the most probably. A lot of the guesses of the night time had been of celebrities with not less than some singing expertise, however none on Dionne Warwick’s stage. Was Warwick the most effective or most energetic dancer of the night time? Not fairly, because the Frog can clearly dance circles round all people else and even busted out “The Carlton” when the judges began naming Ribeiro as a attainable man behind the masks. However this present is The Masked Singer, not The Masked Dancer. So how did this occur?
Voting on The Masked Singer is easy: the viewers votes on their favourite on the finish of the night time, and the singer with the least variety of votes removes their masks, sings one final encore, and heads residence. Nonetheless, there are variables to The Masked Singer that will imply the present voting system is unfair, as a result of expertise is clearly not the deciding consider who stays and who goes. Or possibly I am simply upset that DIONNE WARWICK has already been lower. Both means, it is price contemplating. Learn on for some causes!
Contemplating the viewers votes shortly after watching the ultimate masked singer of the day, the order of the performances might make a giant distinction. Dionne Warwick was second of the night time, following Banana with the energetic rendition of Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Coronary heart” and earlier than Frog danced his means by way of 50 Cent’s “In Da Membership,” Taco channeled his inside King of Rock and Roll with Elvis Presley’s “Bossa Nova Child,” and Kitty delivered her finest Brett Younger’s “Mercy.”
Dionne Warwick did not have interaction the viewers as a lot as Banana, and Warwick got here earlier than the viewers had seen three different performers. Was she eradicated from The Masked Singer as a result of the viewers thought she was the worst, or as a result of the spectacle light after the dazzle of the next three performances? If Warwick had gone final, would Banana, Frog, Taco (who is just not that fashionable guess), or Kitty have been unmasked as a substitute of the Grammy-winner?
It is also price noting that the viewers watching the Masked Singer performances after they’re being recorded for broadcast make up a comparatively small pattern dimension. Admittedly, I do not know the exact quantity of people that get seats throughout Masked Singer tapings, however the present scores enormous rankings for Fox.
Viewers who watch from residence and weigh in by way of social media vastly outnumber the folks watching in particular person, and folks watching from residence can in all probability watch with a bit extra objectivity. On the very least, there are business breaks between performances! Viewers do not at all times agree with the viewers eliminations, and many would certainly recognize with the ability to vote themselves.
Moreover, there’s the query of whether or not votes are being forged because of singing expertise or because of leisure issue or simply who audiences do not need to see lose. Does the variety of backup dancers make a distinction? Or the sort or choreography? And even the lighting and presentation of the performances? The Masked Singer is visible nearly as a lot as musical, and never all of the celebrities are given the identical benefits.
To me, the voting is way from good. That stated, I can admit that there is not a straightforward repair right here. The performers must go in some order, so any person was going to must go second within the lineup within the February 26 episode, and any person was going to get to go final. The Masked Singer additionally does not air stay, so viewers from residence cannot weigh in and vote the best way they will for reveals like Dancing with the Stars. And never all superstar performers can pull off the identical sort of viewers engagement and choreography.
Wanting The Masked Singer switching to stay broadcasts, there’s not a easy repair. And possibly time will soothe the sting of dropping Dionne Warwick so quickly after one other music legend was prematurely lower. See what occurs subsequent with new episodes of The Masked Singer airing Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on Fox. You’ll want to vote in our ballot beneath about whether or not or not modifications must be made, and do not forget to share your strategies for The Masked Singer voting modifications within the feedback.
