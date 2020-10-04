Does The Walking Dead season 10’s ‘A Certain Doom’ still feel like a finale?

It’s truthful to say that 2020 has not gone to plan for anybody. The Walking Dead was no exception with the primary present, plus spin-offs Worry the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Past all struggling delays and disruption to filming as a results of the pandemic. It was much more of a blow contemplating that season 10 of the flagship was already filmed earlier than the virus hit, with post-production that still wanted finishing on the finale being what led to the delay.

Nicely, the wait is (lastly) virtually over – though ‘A Certain Doom’ is now not technically the season finale following the shock information that, post-pandemic, The Walking Dead season 10 has been prolonged by six episodes. (On high of that, we additionally came upon that a super-sized season 11 would be the final– though a Carol and Daryl spin-off is on the way in which.)

However within the wake of all that’s occurred, how does the sixteenth episode of season 10 fare, and does it still feel like the season-ender it was initially meant to be?

Nicely, sure, it does. Actually, ‘A Certain Doom’ feels not simply like the fruits of this newest season, however of every little thing that the present has been constructing to since Rick Grimes’s exit halfway by means of season 9.

As a reminder of the place we left off, Alpha (Samantha Morton) has been killed as a part of a plan by Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) which left an unstable Beta (Ryan Hurst) as the highest canine. Wanting revenge, he gathered the Whisperer walker horde and headed straight to the place most of our favorite characters have been held up – issues appeared bleak.

And ‘A Certain Doom’ does a nice job at tying that cliffhanger up, in really tense scenes. We’ve seen from teaser footage that Daryl and co. will use the outdated ‘mix in with the herd’ trick, however that is just one a part of their plan and it’s what occurs subsequent that proves to be one of many highlights of the episode – a stunning transfer that’s as enjoyable as it’s intelligent.



AMC



We all know that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is again too after a prolonged hiatus and whereas the returning favorite doesn’t get a huge quantity of screen-time, her return is a welcome one and in her temporary time on-screen, she delivers one of many standout moments of all the 40 odd minutes.

The fruits of the Whisperer warfare, Maggie’s return – all of this feels like season finale materials, nevertheless it’s truly a subplot within the episode that actually provides it that season-ending feel. The side-quest of Eugene and buddies heading off to satisfy his new pal Stephanie doesn’t get a huge focus, however what little we do get is substantial – and the final we see of them does give that subsequent season setup feel, akin to after we first noticed the jail again within the closing moments of season two.

So in each anticipated means this still feels like a excellent cap on season 10, and the notion that extra episodes are coming does feel odd. The place we go away issues, there’s not a big quantity that feels unfinished.

By the sounds of issues, although, these “bonus” are going to be extra standalone character-led tales – with showrunner Angela Kang hinting at “extra anthology-like storytelling in a few of them” – on condition that we all know one in all these episodes focuses on Maggie, this would appear like a good approach to fill us in on what she has been as much as.

Both means although, we’re left in an attention-grabbing place for what comes subsequent – aside from what we’ve already talked about there are a couple of different threads left in an intriguing place and a shock or two certain to get followers speaking. So in the event you have been frightened that the sudden season 10 extension means ‘A Certain Doom’ would simply feel like every other episode – don’t. It is probably not an official finale anymore however that’s semantics – for all intent and functions it’s one, and a largely satisfying one at that.

