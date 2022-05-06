Does your Switch OLED turn off in the dock? We give you the solution

Nintendo Switch OLED is the more powerful version of the hybrid console of the Big N, although it has not come without problems, such as the fact that many users are experiencing blackouts while docked console, Don’t worry though, it has a solution. It is a problem that has an easy solution, but until you know what to do, you have a hard time.

Keep in mind that the solution we offer you in this article is quite general, and if your problem has to do with a hardware problem with the dock or the console itself, it probably won’t work for you. Either way, you lose nothing by trying.

We give you the solution if your Switch OLED turns off in the dock

In the vast majority of cases, the problem has to do with the HDMI cable that Nintendo is providing with the console. Without wanting to go into too many technicalities, the cable that comes with the console is an HDMI 2.0which is basically MUCH easier to break and crash, which is why some players are experiencing no picture and sound stutters on their console in docked mode for up to 5 seconds.

The solution that has been found is simpler than the mechanism of a pencil: change the HDMI 2.0 cable to a 1.4 one. Basically, the latter are MUCH more robust than version 2.0, and have fewer processes to do, so the image doesn’t get cut off and doesn’t cause as many problems. Many users who had the problem have found in this simple change the definitive solution to their problems.





It is possible that in some future Nintendo update tune up the Firmware and let’s stop having these annoying problems. For now, and until the Big N solves this, it will be time to change the HDMI cable. Remember: if the problem persists after this solution, it is very likely that you will have to send the console to the technical service to have it fixed.