Dog Grooming Competition Show ‘Scorching Dog’ Ordered at HBO Max – Variety

HBO Max is attempting to make fetch occur with a brand new canine grooming competitors present.

The streamer has given the greenlight to “Scorching Dog” (working title), a 12-episode, half-hour sequence that pit bulls, sorry, pits three canine in opposition to one another in a “full head-to-tail inventive competitors” that includes many various canine breeds.

“Scorching Dog” is impressed by the e book and social media platforms of superstar canine grooming professional Jess Rona, and hails from Jax Media and “Making It”‘s Nicolle Yaron.

Per HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer providing which is about to launch within the spring, every episode will embrace imaginative challenges and out of the field themes meant to highlight one of the best appears to be like for man’s greatest buddy. The sequence will characteristic commentary from superstar visitors and a number, whereas Rona will lead the judging panel with the highest canine groomer padding away with a money prize and first place rosette.

Rona, who’s the writer of “Groomed,” has additionally appeared in TV sequence equivalent to “Drunk Historical past” and “New Woman.”

“Jess Rona has made a reputation for herself as canine groomer-to-the stars and it’s so enjoyable to have the ability to deliver her extremely profitable on-line model and enterprise to life on this manner, ” mentioned Jennifer O’Connell, govt vp of unique non-fiction and youngsters programming for HBO Max. “Anticipate pure escapism that the entire household can watch collectively and root for his or her favourite pooch with probably the most fabulous and inventive trans-fur-mations.”

The sequence will likely be govt produced by Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, together with Yaron and Rona. Abi McCarthy has been given the showrunner collar for the sequence.

“We’re very excited to work with Nicolle, Jess and HBO Max on this crucial challenge. There’s no higher time to observe a canine get a shower than now,” sadded Jax Media companions Hernandez, Posch, Lilly Burns, and John Skidmore.