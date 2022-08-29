Dog or cat: what are the reasons behind the love or rejection of these animals

The preference for dogs is perhaps due to the unconditionality that one sees in them, unlike the elusive attitude of some cats

The irresponsible tutoring of dogs increases the so-called “street behavior”, by way of human irresponsibility and to the detriment of animals.

This increase in dogs on the street has led to a certain resentment or distance from man’s best friend, given the incidents, many of them fatal, that have occurred in recent times. All this has increased the number, initially scarce, of detractors of the dogs.

Los gatos for their part, they already had detractors because of the bad press, what we now call “fake news”, unjustly accused of being treacherous, arrogant and independent.

The variety in the treatment of animals is very wide and ranges from casual violence, luckily increasingly less frequent, to its flip side: the extremely tender attitude towards them, keeping them in a privileged place and treatment.

We choose to love certain animals because they correspond to our history; we have phobias or we reject them, for the same reasons (Getty Images)

Why do we behave this way with our pets? doWhat is the real reason for our love, indifference or hatred of cats and dogs?

When human beings establish a bond with animals, we do it from the deepest intimacy and putting many elements that belong to our innermost depths. In this way it can be explained how some people prefer one type of animal as a life partner and cannot stand another.

The preference for dogs may be due to the unconditionality that one sees in them unlike the avoidance attitude that some identify in cats.

Many times the antipathy is based on a bad experience in childhood, where a surly cat attacked the child while trying to touch him. The preference for certain animals is always because they are significant to us.

Human treatment of animals is very broad and ranges from casual violence, luckily less and less frequent, to a super-cute attitude (Photo: Silke Heyer/dpa)

Even the most relevant characters in history, including the most repulsive, have had emotional episodes with their animals.

The love that the Nazi dictator had is well known Adolf Hitler by “Blondi”, his German shepherd, being an exegete of pure breeds; the writer Jorge Luis Borges he was fascinated by cats to which he attributed an enigmatic quality, which he has reflected in his literary work; the writer Julio Cortazar he saw in his cat “Adorno” the expression of a freedom that he wanted for himself.

For its part, Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, accused cats of being “narcissistic”. Freud had a special predilection for dogs.

We choose to love certain animals because they correspond to our history; we have phobias, we abhor or hate them, for the same reasons.

When human beings establish a bond with animals, we do so from the deepest intimacy (Getty Images)

In the books and works of psychoanalysis there are innumerable mentions about the relationship between human beings and animals. One of the most famous is the quote when Sergei Pankeyev he feared being eaten by wolves, during his childhood.

This event was so important that Freud baptized his case as: “The man of the wolves”. Although the wolves distressed him, it is striking that, for a time, he also hated them and unconsciously even he wanted to attack them.

In any case, for the father of psychoanalysis the animals always acted as a substitute for hostile feelings that people kept towards their respective parents.

Thus, it Freud maintained, affirming that many subjects mistreat certain animals, because they represent something in their personal history. Perhaps this begins to explain the aggressive tendency toward dogs and cats shown in abusers, perverts, and serial killers.

In any case, the science of psychoanalysis offers us a great lesson: behind the apparent, a simple preference for the cat or the dog, or a feeling of rejection towards them, there are hidden reasons that are much more important and profound and that are unconscious. .

*Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinarian. Specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam). University Professor in several Argentine universities. International speaker.

KEEP READING:

Dogs versus cats: who is smarter

A real dilemma: should we cut our dogs’ hair?

Why do dogs turn their heads when something catches their attention?

Why it is good to give antioxidants to dogs and cats