Dog The Bounty Hunter Plans ‘Greatest Wedding Ever’ Less Than A Year After Beth Chapman’s Death

I’ve had so many followers ask ‘If you marry Francie, are you going to let your followers come? So we’re phrase negotiating proper now as a result of I wish to open it up. I might like to have the largest wedding ceremony there’s ever been. I am sorry however that is simply me. I hope I can discuss Francie into it and open it to my followers, the ‘Dog Pound,’ to everyone. It could be one hell of a celebration and it is simply what folks want proper now. I advised Francie, folks they want a bit love after being locked down. I really like the thought of that.