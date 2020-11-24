Dogwoof Seals Deals for ‘Stray,’ ’76 Days,’ ‘Mayor,’ ‘Mole Agent’

U.Ok.-based documentary specialist Dogwoof has introduced a string of offers for their slate, which features a topical story in regards to the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, three titles within the Better of Fest part at documentary competition IDFA, which runs Nov. 18-Dec. 6, and an Oscar contender.

“76 Days” (pictured), a strong verité research of the early days of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, bought to Sky (U.Ok.), Globo (Brazil), VRT (Belgium), Channel 8 and YesDocu (Israel), DR (Denmark), and VGTV (Norway).

The movie, directed by Hao Wu, Weixi Chen and Nameless, was lately nominated for a Gotham award. It screened on the Toronto Movie Competition, and options in IDFA’s Docs for Sale part. MTV Documentary Movies, a division of MTV Studios, acquired the North American rights to the documentary final month from CAA Media Finance Group.

The movie is an inside have a look at the coronavirus wards of 4 hospitals in Wuhan at first of the outbreak, profiling the docs, nurses, hospital staff, sufferers and households coping with the – at the moment – unknown virus.

Elizabeth Lo’s debut function “Stray,” included in IDFA’s Better of Fest, bought to Fortunate Canine (Scandinavia), Madman (Australia and New Zealand), In opposition to Gravity (Poland), Cinema Delicatessen (The Netherlands), Hooray (Taiwan), and Ascot Elite (GAS).

The movie takes a canine’s eye-view of the streets of Istanbul, the place strays are a extremely regarded and deeply ingrained a part of the tradition. The documentary follows the adventures of three canine outcasts and gives an intimate portrait of town and folks.

The pic premiered in Tribeca, and took dwelling Scorching Docs’ Finest Worldwide Documentary award. Magnolia took rights for North America and a U.Ok. launch is deliberate for Spring 2021 from Dogwoof.

“Mayor”

Courtesy of Dogwoof

Emmy Award-winning director, editor and composer David Osit’s “Mayor” has been acquired by Vice Media Group, and will likely be featured in “The Quick Record with Suroosh Alvi,” an upcoming collection from Vice World Information, a newly-launched content material hub. “The Quick Record” is a group of the world’s greatest documentaries curated by Vice founder Suroosh Alvi.

“Mayor” is a real-life political saga following Musa Hadid, the Christian mayor of Ramallah, a portrait of dignity amidst the insanity and absurdity of infinite occupation.

One other IDFA Better of Fests title, “Mayor” premiered in CPH:Dox and was awarded Subsequent: New Wave Award in addition to The Reva and David Logan Grand Jury Award at Full Body Documentary Movie Competition.

Maite Alberdi’s critically acclaimed “The Mole Agent,” which is Chile’s Oscar entry within the Worldwide Function class and is featured in IDFA’s Better of Fests, will likely be launched within the Netherlands through Cinema Delicatessen whereas a U.Ok. launch is slated for Dec. 11 through Dogwoof, adopted by a BBC Storyville broadcast in 2021.

Earlier gross sales embody Madman (Australia and New Zealand), NonStop (Scandinavia), Yesdocu (Israel), DDdream (China), and Globo (Brazil). Gravitas launched the movie within the U.S. forward of its airdate on POV.

The function documentary follows Sergio, an 83-year-old widower, recruited to be a spy in a retirement dwelling when one of many resident’s youngsters turns into suspicious of the circumstances. Alderdi’s movie is a trendy, humorous, observational documentary, which slowly reveals the guts of the movie – a meditation on compassion, loneliness and the way society discards the aged.