Dogwoof Takes ‘The First Lady’ for World Sales

Main documentary specialist Dogwoof has acquired world gross sales rights to Miguel Eek’s characteristic debut “The First Lady,” following its world premiere within the First Look Competitors part of documentary movie competition IDFA, which runs Nov. 18-Dec. 6.

The movie (see trailer right here) is an intimate and tender portrait of Eva, a lady who has struggled with psychological sickness, loss, and habit, and her search for a “regular” life, and to reunite together with her son after an estrangement lasting 15 years.

Luke Brawley, Dogwoof’s festivals supervisor, stated that having adopted Eek’s earlier work, “we acknowledged his distinctive model and expertise early on.” In “The First Lady,” Eek’s “distinctive perspective on character and narrative is in full focus,” Brawley added. “This stunning portrayal of 1 girl’s aspiration to reside a ‘regular’ life, after combating loss and habit, cements Miguel as an actual expertise to observe on the competition and awards circuit.”

“The First Lady” joins Eva as she is given permission to go away the psychiatric establishment she’s lived in for six years. Now she simply has to attend till an assisted residing residence frees up. Cigarettes and some conversations assist time cross, however usually are not sufficient. After a protracted 12 months of ready, the information arrives: a spot has been discovered for her.

Eva takes the primary steps towards the “regular” life she longs for: to discover a job, earn an earnings of her personal, go to her mom… even discover love. Whereas she’s taking inventory of her previous and works on her self-confidence in addition to her belief within the outdoors world, she additionally fixes firmly on her important objective: to reconnect with the son she misplaced custody of 20 years in the past, and ask him to forgive her.

“The First Lady” is a movie about second possibilities, the search for “normality,” and “the borderline between lucidity and darkness,” in accordance with Dogwoof.

The movie was produced by Marta Castells and Virginia Galán for Mosaic Productions in co-production with IB3 with the help of Consell de Mallorca and IEB.

Eek graduated in documentary filmmaking at ESCAC in Catalonia in 2004 and Arcada College in Helsinki in 2005. After working as a director of documentaries, fiction TV sequence and documentary TV sequence, in 2007 he based his personal manufacturing firm Mosaic in Mallorca.

In addition to “The First Lady,” he’s the director, scriptwriter and producer of the documentaries “Coming Quickly Final Days” (2020), “Metropolis of the Useless” (2019), “Life and Loss of life of an Architect” (2017) and “Divine Life” (2015).

His movies have been chosen in additional than 30 worldwide festivals, and awarded prizes which have included finest script on the Madrid Movie Pageant, two Metropolis of Palma awards for finest movie, three Latino awards, and finest documentary and finest script on the Mallorca de Cinema awards.