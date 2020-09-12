Doha: India participated in the initial session of the Afghan peace process, the Foreign Minister counted the historical relationship

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that India hopes that the land of Afghanistan will never be used for anti-India activities. The Foreign Minister said this through taking part in the initial session of the meeting on Afghanistan peace process held in Doha through video conference. The Foreign Minister said in his brief address that the friendship between India and Afghanistan is “strong and steadfast” and that no part of Afghanistan is untouched by New Delhi’s development programs. He said that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan should be respected in the Afghan peace process. Also Read – Ladakh border dispute: soldiers of India and China within shooting range in Spanggur Gap, army on alert

The Foreign Ministry said that Jaishankar attended this meeting at the invitation of Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. It said that the official delegation in the initial session in Doha was led by the Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran Division) in the Ministry of External Affairs. For the first time in 19 years, Afghan government and Taliban negotiators are holding an inter-Afghan meeting in Doha to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The initial session of this historic peace initiative was attended by representatives of several major countries including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President of Afghanistan's National Council of Melmavists Abdullah Abdullah, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Jaishankar said, "Our friendship with Afghanistan is strong and strong, we have always been good neighbors and always will be." Our hope is that the land of Afghanistan will never be used for anti-India activities. "It is believed that there are apprehensions in India that if there is a friendly attitude towards Pakistan after the inter-Afghan talks, then there is a possibility of using the land of Afghanistan for anti-India activities."

He said that the peace process should promote human rights and democracy and ensure that the interests of minorities, women and danger-prone sections are ensured and effective solutions to violence are found throughout the country. Jaishankar gave information about his address by tweeting one after the other. He reaffirmed India’s long-held position that the peace process must be owned by Afghanistan, controlled by Afghanistan and controlled by Afghanistan.

He said, “The friendship between our people is a testimony to our historic close relationship with Afghanistan. No part of Afghanistan is untouched through our more than 400 projects. We are confident that our civilizational relationship will continue to move forward. Significantly, last month, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani agreed to release 400 Taliban prisoners, paving the way for the much-awaited peace process to end the conflict in the war-torn country for the last two decades.

India is an important party in Afghanistan’s peace process. India has invested about $ 2 billion in reconstruction activities in Afghanistan. After the signing of the peace deal between the US and the Taliban in February, India is keeping a close watch on the emerging political situation. Under this agreement, America will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. Since 2001, about 2400 US soldiers have died in Afghanistan.

India says that it should be kept in mind that there should not be any vacancy left in the process that should be filled by terrorists and their pseudo-allies.

