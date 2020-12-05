Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Arizona Zervas: Inside Prescription Songs

Dr. Luke, a.okay.a. songwriter/producer Lukasz Gottwald, could also be retaining a low public profile nowadays — within the aftermath of a years-long authorized battle with Kesha — however in 2020, his streak as a hitmaker returned with Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which he produced beneath the stage identify Tyson Trax.

The music’s stratospheric success proved to be one in every of many wins for Gottwald’s 11-year-old publishing firm Prescription Songs, the place Doja is signed as a author, together with Emily Warren (Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Begin Now”) and Nashville-based author Lauren LaRue, who scored her first high 10 pop hit this 12 months with Arizona Zervas’ “Roxanne.”

Prescription’s day-to-day operations are led by a primarily feminine workforce throughout L.A. and Nashville, with Rhea Pasricha on the West Coast and Katie Fagan in Nashville. Right here’s who’s who on the hit manufacturing facility:

Dr. Luke: Aside from Doja herself, he’s the one different credit score on “Say So” which started as “a web based collaboration initially,” Gottwald says. “I despatched the beat to Doja and she despatched again principally what turned the music. Doja recorded among the vocals on her personal. I took Doja’s concord and made that the melody for the refrain. After that we collaborated within the studio to complete the file.”

Doja Cat: A Could remix with Nicki Minaj finally pushed “Say So” to the highest of the charts, serving to to usher in a disco revival that has but to indicate any indicators of slowing down. “The music resonated with followers in an enormous method,” says Doja, whose actual identify is Amala Zandile Dlamini. “It has a ‘70s vibe, however we made positive it was trendy and recent.”

Rhea Pasricha, Head of A&R, West Coast: Reuniting the artistic workforce behind Dua Lipa’s “New Guidelines (Emily Warren, Caroline Ailin and Ian Kirkpatrick) helped “Don’t Begin Now” soar. “The music was each nostalgic and forward-thinking on the similar time, and embodied an analogous sturdy message of feminine empowerment that we’d like within the pop music panorama,” Pasricha says, noting that the monitor “gave us all a much-needed escape” within the early weeks of the pandemic.

Sara Walker, SVP, Inventive Synch; Megan Wooden-Petersen, VP, Inventive Synch: Walker and Wooden-Petersen helped guarantee “Don’t Begin Now” was equally ubiquitous from a licensing standpoint, touchdown placements for the music all over the place from The CW’s “Riverdale,” Ubisoft’s “Simply Dance 2021,” NBC’s “The West- minster Canine Present,” Epic Video games’ Fortnite and a coveted Tremendous Bowl spot with YouTube. “The excessive quantity and numerous vary of placements actually helped domesticate followers and maintain momentum going,” says Walker. Wooden-Petersen provides that the music’s feel-good, throwback vibe appeared to resonate throughout the board “in a 12 months after we might all use slightly extra of these emotions.”

Emily Warren, Songwriter: “My buddy Caroline Ailin was simply getting over a previous relationship and nonetheless had lingering emotions of duty in the direction of her ex,” Warren says of the preliminary idea for what turned Lipa’s greatest U.S. hit so far. A wild night time of dancing disco close to Warren’s house in Wyoming helped construction Lipa’s defiant breakup anthem. “Dua, as regular, introduced the music to life.”

Hannah Montgomery, A&R Govt: “It’s gratifying watching 4 buddies all get their first huge hit collectively,” says Montgomery, who helped e book the session for Lauren LaRue and the co-writers who would finally create Zervas’ “Roxanne.” It began with an e mail from Zervas’ supervisor Quentin “Q” Gatto. “He despatched me the unique bounce of ‘Roxanne,’ and we went again and forth about how huge the file felt off first pay attention.”

Lauren LaRue, Songwriter: “We began hanging out and making an attempt totally different concepts,” says LaRue, who’s additionally identified for her co-writes with nation stars Sam Hunt and Kelsea Ballerini. She together with longtime buddy Zervas and co-writers 94Skrt and Jae Inexperienced scored the breakthrough pop hit, which has logged over a billion streams in 2020.