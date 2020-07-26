Doja Cat Had Coronavirus – Variety

In a brand new interview, singer-songwriter Doja Cat revealed that she had not too long ago examined optimistic for coronavirus after beforehand making mild of the pandemic on social media.

Although she feels higher now, Doja advised Capital XTRA that she had signs that lasted for a couple of days — and blamed the meals supply app Postmates for contracting the virus.

“I acquired COVID. Actually, I don’t understand how this occurs, however I assume I ordered one thing off of Postmates and I don’t understand how I acquired it, however I acquired it,” Doja, whose actual identify is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, mentioned. “I’m okay now. It was a 4-day symptom freakout, however I’m tremendous now.”

She downplayed the severity of COVID-19 on Instagram Stay in March by evaluating it to the flu and refusing to take the right precautions.

“I’m gonna get corona after which I’m gonna get a Corona, trigger I don’t give a f— about corona, bitch,” Doja mentioned to her followers. “It’s a flu! Ya’ll are p—ies. You simply take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do.”

Doja has courted loads of controversy currently. In Might, movies started to flow into of her taking part in a recognized white supremacist chat room on Tinychat and utilizing racial slurs. Doja was additionally criticized for utilizing homophobic language on Twitter in 2018, after which defending her choice to take action.

In the meantime, a remix of Doja’s music “Say So” that includes Nicki Minaj topped the charts in mid-Might, and continues to dominate the soundscape of the video sharing app TikTok.