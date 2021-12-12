DokeV appears at the Game Awards 2021 with a new music video to thank fans

The game’s charismatic characters perform a choreography to the popular song ‘Rockstar’.

By Axel García / Updated 10 December 2021, 10:45 8 comments

After his last appearance at Gamescom 2021, DokeV rises again from the shadows and delights us with a music video where we can see several characters from the anticipated title of the Pearl Abyss studio. The video was created as gratitude to the fans who have supported the title since its first announcement, made thanks to the collaboration of the musical group Galactika and their song ‘Rockstar’.

The game characters perform the song ‘Rockstar’ by the group Galactika“The characters of DokeV have prepared a special show as a token of appreciation for all the support and interest you have shown for DokeV after the premiere of the gameplay trailer,” read the words in the official description of the video.

Thanks to the colorful world of this open-world action-adventure game, along with the adorable character designs, you can greatly appreciate the choreography specifically rehearsed for the making of the video, where the dance director collaborated Lia Kim, from the 1 Million study.

DokeV is a game where we can capture and train creatures, similar to what is seen in Pokémon titles. A few weeks ago, we had the opportunity to interview several members of the team in charge of the project, where we talked about the next generation engine that brings the game to life, as well as the well-cared balance between graphics and gameplay.

