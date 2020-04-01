General News

Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus research

April 1, 2020
Leisure

Nation icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus evaluation, as well as to taking time to study children’s books on-line for youngsters everywhere



