Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and More React to Charley Pride’s Death

After information broke Saturday that legendary nation musician Charley Delight died of problems from COVID-19, musicians and business professionals took to social media to honor his profession and mourn his loss of life.

Maren Morris commented on the truth that Delight had not too long ago carried out on the Nation Music Affiliation Awards on Nov. 11. “I don’t need to bounce to conclusions as a result of no household assertion has been made, but when this was a results of the CMAs being indoors, we should always all be outraged. Relaxation in energy, Charley,” she wrote.

Dolly Parton additionally mourned his loss of life, writing, “I’m so heartbroken that certainly one of my dearest and oldest mates, Charley Delight, has handed away. It’s even worse to know that he handed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we’ll all the time love you.”

Nation singer Reba McEntire paid tribute to Delight, writing: “Charley Delight will all the time be a legend in Nation music. He’ll really be missed however will all the time be remembered for his nice music, great character and his large coronary heart.”

Nation singer Ronnie Milsap remembered Delight in an announcement to Selection.

“Charley Delight, a pioneer, a music man, a baseball participant, a superb good friend and the love of Rozene’s life, has handed on. With out his encouragement after I was taking part in the Whiskey.A-Go-Go on the Sundown Strip within the ‘70s, I may need by no means made it to Nashville – and to hear this information tears out a chunk of my coronary heart,” Milsap wrote. “That he died of COVID makes me even sadder. These are such unhappy days with an excessive amount of lose. Please, to everybody who’s ever liked ‘Kiss An Angel Good Morning,’ ‘Mountain of Love’ or ‘Is Anyone Goin’ To San Antone,’ put on a masks, wash your arms and be sensible about gathering. We’ve misplaced too many, and I simply need us all to be right here to love one another and the music the way in which Charley all the time did for years to come.”

Nation-folk band Flatland Cavalry tweeted lyrics from Delight’s 1971 monitor “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’”: “Kiss an angel good morning and love her just like the satan while you get again house. RIP to the legend Charley Delight.”

“The Voice” winner and singer Chevel Shepherd wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about Charley Delight. We simply watched you on the CMA Awards. You have got touched so many lives, and your music will proceed to just do that.”

Singer-songwriter Kelleigh Bannen commented on Delight’s acceptance speech for the lifetime achievement award on the CMAs: “Heartbroken. I by no means met Charley Delight however admired him from afar. His acceptance speech for the lifetime achievement CMA award was such a shocking show of humility and humanity from a person who was really an enormous.”

