Dolly Parton, Stephen Colbert Help Fundraise For Covenant House – Variety

Covenant House held a star-studded fundraiser on Monday night time to assist proceed its lifesaving work with homeless youth.

Hosted by Tony-winner Audra McDonald and CBS Information’ John Dickerson, “A Evening of Covenant House Stars” was a digital stand-in for the group’s annual spring gala in New York Metropolis.

“We’ve all been destabilized by COVD-19, and youngsters experiencing homelessness are actually arduous hit,” Dickerson stated at the beginning of the two-hour occasion. “Greater than 4 million younger folks will expertise homelessness within the U.S. alone, and the virus has it out for them. It takes benefit of their weakened our bodies and their anxious minds. However they aren’t alone; the Covenant House is there. The doorways are nonetheless open 24/7 identical to earlier than. The hope remains to be there. The braveness is there. Love is there as a result of folks could also be discovering the nice that’s inside us throughout this pandemic. That mild is at all times on at Covenant House.”

The night time featured appearances and efficiency by Jon Bon Jovi, Alex Newell, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Morgan Freeman, Andrew Rannells, Randy Jackson, Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan, Zachary Levi, Keala Settle, Ben Pasek, Justin Paul, Deborah Cox, Jeremy Jordan, Lisa Loeb, Stephanie J. Block, Zachary Quinto, Chris O’Dowd, Daybreak O’Porter and Martin Brief.

“Let me simply say to all of the younger folks on the market tonight watching this at Covenant House: I consider in you. I really like you. I’m praying for you and rooting for you greater than you could possibly think about,” Dolly Parton stated.

A few of these younger folks from all through the U.S. offered their first-hand experiences dwelling on the services.

“Sure, this virus dragged into our lives armed and pummeled us,” Covenant House Worldwide president and CEO Kevin Ryan stated. “There isn’t a query about that, and this can be a time of nice agony and uncertainty. The worst agony could also be but forward of us. It’s not possible to know for sure, however here’s what I do know for certainty — the boundless lovely bounty of affection is right here and it’s battle prepared…Love shouldn’t be letting go.”

Stephen Colbert, showing on behalf of the group’s workforce growth program, offered some comedy whereas recalling working development when he was in highschool.

“In the event that they have been renovating a home, they’d give me a sledge hammer and they’d say, ‘Go tear down every thing we’re going to interchange.’ That was essentially the most they’d belief me with,” he joked.

Couple Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis talked in regards to the challenges of homeschooling their eight-year-old son Russell. “Math is killing me,” Day stated.

The fundraiser was livestreamed on Broadway On Demand.